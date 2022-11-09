Wednesday, 9 November 2022, 12:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: PT PLN (Persero) PLN has successfully reduced 32 million metric tons of carbon emission in 2022

Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, Nov 9, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - PT PLN (Persero) has succeeded in reducing 32 million metric ton GHG carbon emission in 2022 (as of September 2022). This achievement was delivered by President Director of PLN, Darmawan Prasodjo on Decarbonizing Energy Sector for Net Zero Indonesia Pavilion agenda at COP 27 held in Egypt on Monday (7/11).

President Director of PLN, Darmawan Prasodjo

"I'm proud to say here that we have succeeded to reduce 32 million metric tons CO2 emission in 2022, surpassing our nationally determined contribution (NDC) target," said Darmawan.



He explained, to achieve this, PLN conducted a holistic approach to decarbonize its business including expanding renewable energy capacity for power generation, utilizing heat waste from gas plants to generate electricity, using more efficient Coal Fired Power Plants, and implementing biomass co-firing to reduce coal use.



"We are doing our best and moving as far as we can. Last year, 13 gigawatts (GW) of planned Coal Fired Power Plants was taken out from our business plan, hence we spared 1.8 billion metric tons CO2 emission for the next 25 years," he said.



Darmawan acknowledges those efforts are not enough, and PLN will continue to add more renewables from solar, geothermal, hydro, to ocean wave energy to the power system.



"We are aggressively increasing renewables capacity, and we are looking to maximize the utilization of renewable energy potential in the country. Along with that, we also need to implement the supporting technology to accommodate supply-demand fluctuation for the new system" he adds.



To achieve the NZE target in 2060, PLN runs a holistic approach through 8 initiatives. These initiatives consist of early retirement of coal power plant, additional renewable energy, green energy as-a-service, biomass co-firing, hydrogen and ammonia co-firing pilot project, carbon capture and storage, smart grid control system, and electric vehicle ecosystem.



Darmawan emphasizes that the global climate change is our collective challenge. Therefore, we need a joint strategy and collaboration from all over the world to develop the supporting technology, innovation and investment to ensure we are on the right pathway to net zero emission.



"Our paradigm needs to change. The only way is through collaboration".



