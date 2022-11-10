|
|
|
|
HANOI, Vietnam, Nov 10, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The 14th Annual Global CSR & ESG Summit & Awards 2022, which ended on a high note with a full house turnout, was held for the first time at Hanoi, Vietnam.
Organized at the JW Marriott Hanoi, the conference kickstarted with the sumptuous and elegant display of native Vietnamese cuisine. In line with the conference theme: "Beyond Net Zero & ESG" will inspire participants to discuss and go beyond the 'tick box' issues of ESG and CSR to incorporate broader and workable strategies in addressing the unprecedented situation facing the world today. The multi-faceted anecdotes shed light on unique topics such as Integrating ESG Into Business Strategy, Circular Business Models Pathways for Net-Zero Emissions and Sustainable Development and The Sustainability Of ESG In the Investment World, to name a few.
Among the notable speakers, Prof. Dr. Richard Hames, Founder & Executive Director, Centre for The Future and Fellow, World Academy of Art & Science, gave a powerful speech on "Unleashing the Power of Social Responsibility in a Warm and Wobbly World", where he shared on revitalizing the key relationships between business and society with effective CSR+ESG practices. He shared great insight on how modern business enterprises can choose to organise and manage relationships successfully.
In view of the increasing emphasis on ESG practices, Mr Stefan Phang, Director, Sustainability & Corporate Social Responsibility for Diversey, Inc gave a powerful speech on "Building the 'S' in ESG in Disaster Relief", where he shared about how Diversey has worked with various hotels in partnership for disaster relief projects and created shared value for companies want to take a leading role in disaster situations. He advised companies to set up proper structures to ensure efficiency and impact for their disaster relief programmes.
The event ended with the awards segment The Global CSR & ESG AwardsTM, graced by guest of honour, Mr David John Whitehead, the Chairman of the Mavin Group, a large Agrifood enterprise in Vietnam, and the Director of Auscham Vietnam. (sharing by GOH). Dr Martin Blake, the Conference Chairman and a member of the judging committee commented: "I am pleased to chair a very well attended event in Hanoi and with so many pressing agendas being discussed at this conference." Organisers are planning to hold next year's event in Danang, Vietnam.
The winners are:
THE GLOBAL CSR & ESG AWARDS 2022
Global Category
Best Environmental Excellence Award
(Companies with market capitalization more than USD 1 Billion)
Pertamina Hulu - Platinum
PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical - Gold
PTTEP (Thailand) - Gold
Central Retail Cooperation - Gold
Bridgestone Asia Pacific - Gold
Dubai Duty Free - Gold
PT Astra International TBK - Silver
Sampoerna TBK - Silver
Dubai Customs - Bronze
Best Environmental Excellence Award
(Companies with market capitalization less than USD 500 Million)
Cargill Turkey - Platinum
Sterlite Technologies - Gold
Best Community Programme Award
(Companies with market capitalization more than USD 1 Billion)
PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical - Platinum
Pertamina Hulu - Gold
PT Mifa Bersaudara - Gold
PT Astra International TBK - Gold
Sarawak Energy - Gold
PT Petrokimia Gresik - Silver
Societe Des Matieres Premieres Tropicales Pte Ltd - Silver
RHB Group - Silver
Nagaworld Limited - Bronze
Best Community Programme Award
(Companies with market capitalization USD 500 Million to 1 Billion)
BHG Retail - Platinum
Best Community Programme Award
(Companies with market capitalization less than USD 500 Million)
Alaska Milk - Platinum
Schneider Electric Vietnam - Gold
Kinderworld Vietnam - Gold
Prince Holdings - Gold
Geotech Hub Vietnam - Silver
Excellence In Provision Of Literacy & Education Award
(Companies with market capitalization more than USD 1 Billion)
Tata Consultancy - Platinum
PT Samsung Electronics Indonesia - Gold
Adaro Foundation - Gold
Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad - Silver
Excellence In Provision Of Literacy & Education Award
(Companies with market capitalization less than USD 500 Million)
MegaWorld Foundation - Platinum
Frog Sdn Bhd - Gold
Empowerment of Women Award
(Companies with market capitalization more than USD 1 Billion)
UPL Limited - Platinum
Sarawak Energy - Gold
Pertamina Hulu - Gold
Tata Consultancy - Silver
PT PJB - Bronze
Empowerment of Women Award
(Companies with market capitalization less than USD 500 Million)
Geotech Hub Vietnam - Platinum
Best Workplace Practices
(Companies with market capitalization more than USD 1 Billion)
Sampoerna TBK - Platinum
Best Workplace Practices
(Companies with market capitalization less than USD 500 Million)
PT Langgeng Kreasi Jayaprima - Platinum
CSR & ESG Leadership Award
(Companies with market capitalization more than USD 1 Billion)
PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical - Platinum Vinamilk - Gold
PT Mifa Bersaudara - Gold Bridgestone Asia Pacific - Gold
Krungthai-AXA Life Insurance PCL - Silver
Dubai Duty Free - Silver
RHB Bank Berhad - Bronze
CSR & ESG Leadership Award
(Companies with market capitalization USD 500 Million to 1 Billion)
Home Credit Vietnam - Platinum
BHG Retail - Gold
CSR & ESG Leadership Award
(Companies with market capitalization less than USD 500 Million)
Zigma Global Environmental Solutions Private Limited - Platinum
QUBE Renewables LTD - Gold
Best CEO
(Companies with market capitalization more than USD 1 Billion)
PT Mifa Bersaudara - Platinum
Best Corporate Communications & Investors Relations Team Award
(Companies with market capitalization USD 500 Million to 1 Billion)
BHG Retail - Platinum
Country Awards Category
Best Country Award for Overall CSR Excellence
(Companies with market capitalization more than USD 1 Billion)
Thailand - PTTEP (Thailand)
Cambodia - Nagaworld Limited
Vietnam - Vinamilk
Country Awards Category
Best Country Award for Overall CSR Excellence
(Companies with market capitalization less than USD 500 Million)
Indonesia - Diversey Inc (Platinum)
Indonesia - PT Langgeng Kreasi Jayaprima (Gold)
Cambodia - Prince Holdings
On the final day of the event, a day after the conference, delegates were treated to a cultural- tour, visiting Hanoi's famous site as such Old Quarter, Museums and a Campus tour around Singapore International School at Gamuda Gardens.
For media partnerships and media passes please contact:
Mandy Koh
Email: marketing@pinnaclegroup.global
Tel: +65 6444 1644 / +65 6444 6549
For regular updates, follow us on:
Facebook: www.facebook.com/globalcsrawards
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tpgievents
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/the-global-csr-esg-summit-awards-2022/
Website: https://globalcsr.pinnaclegroup.global
Topic: Press release summary
Source: Pinnacle Group International
Sectors: Trade Shows, Environment, ESG
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
|
|
|
|
|Pinnacle Group International
|Oct 17, 2022 16:04 HKT/SGT
|
Hanoi to Host The 14th Global CSR & ESG Summit & Awards 2022 on 3-4 November 2022
|Oct 15, 2013 17:00 HKT/SGT
|
Philippine Real Estate Sector to Undergo Big Changes in the Next 5 Years
|Mar 1, 2012 19:00 HKT/SGT
|
Philippines to Host 4th Annual Global CSR Summit 2012
|Oct 21, 2011 09:00 HKT/SGT
|
Philippine Investment Summit (PISGFM) to Welcome More Than 40 Global Investment Houses on Oct 27 in Manila
|Oct 13, 2011 19:00 HKT/SGT
|
Philippine Investment Summit for Global Fund Managers, 27 October in Manila
|Apr 18, 2011 14:36 HKT/SGT
|
Passive Management Gains Popularity amongst Investors in Asia - Industry Heavyweights Launch Asian ETF Investors Summit
|Apr 8, 2011 09:48 HKT/SGT
|
Passive Management Gains Popularity amongst Investors in Asia - Industry Heavyweights Launch Asian ETF Investors Summit
|June 9, 2010 14:33 HKT/SGT
|
2nd Annual Global CSR Summit & Awards Attracts Participation Of Top Companies
|Feb 26, 2009 12:30 HKT/SGT
|
Senator Edgardo J. Angara Distinguished Guest of Honour at the Philippine Capital Markets Conference 2009
|Dec 22, 2008 09:12 HKT/SGT
|
Global CSR Awards 2009 Nominees Announced
|More news >>