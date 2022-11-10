Thursday, 10 November 2022, 13:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Bintai Kinden Corporation Berhad Bintai Kinden Ventures into Telco through Agreement with MN Permai Netcom Company's subsidiary JMI partners with Telco Specialist to install telco infrastructure in hospitals

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Nov 10, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Bintai Kinden Corporation Berhad (Bursa: BINTAI, 6998), a mechanical and electrical (M&E) engineering services specialist, today announced that the Company's wholly-owned sub-subsidiary, Johnson Medical International Sdn. Bhd. (JMI), has formalised a strategic venture with MN Permai Netcom Sdn. Bhd. (MNP) for the sales, marketing and installation of telecommunication services to healthcare centres and other medical sites governed by the Ministry of Health of Malaysia (MOH) under JMI's portfolio.

JMI is specialised in healthcare solutions and medical support systems while MNP is an end-to-end telecommunications solutions provider covering smart fiber-to-the-home, smart cloud solutions, broadband, 3G as well as 4G/5G offload, smart poles and business cloud solutions, among others.



Under the agreement, JMI will market telecommunication services to the MOH or any private hospital provided by MNP, which will be involved in sales as well as the installation of the services.



Services provided by MNP include managing the backhaul network; supplying and installing access network equipment; interconnection with third parties; designing the interconnection and backhaul network infrastructure; designing infrastructure access network; maintaining the access network; supplying and installing technical-based on-site requirements and; providing maintenance services.



Azri Azerai, Executive Director of Bintai Kinden (Download) Azri Azerai, Executive Director of Bintai Kinden said, "This agreement leverages on the strengths of both parties. JMI has a network of hospital contacts with a solid presence in Malaysia and understand the needs of hospitals and people who work in them. We listen to our customers and want to provide them with services or products that solves their problems or fulfil their needs. The telecommunications services offered by MNP enables faster data transfer speed as well as application performance, faster streaming of videos, reduces buffering, increases data transfer capability and enables interactivity."



Malik Faizal Bakar, Managing Director of MNP said, "We look forward to working with JMI to provide telecommunications infrastructure and services to hospitals. Ever since our establishment in 2014, we have expanded to become a provider of comprehensive services ranging from planning, building, operating and optimising networks including inside plant solutions, outside plant solutions and technical support. We also have the expertise in managing large telco infrastructure projects as we were awarded a 120-km fiber optic project in Penang."



