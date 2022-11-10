Thursday, 10 November 2022, 17:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Moonstake Moonstake Taps Strategic Partner RockX to Integrate SOL Staking

SINGAPORE, Nov 10, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Moonstake is pleased to announce we are working with long-time strategic partner RockX to integrate SOL staking. Through this collaborative effort, Moonstake is leveraging RockX Solana validator to bring its users access to the Solana staking ecosystem so they can start earning from staking SOL. Together, Moonstake and RockX will accelerate the growth of Solana in the blockchain industry through staking. Since January 2021, Moonstake has also been working with RockX to support the Polkadot staking ecosystem. Today, Moonstake is a recognized top 10 staking providers in the world and a Verified Provider of the VPP family of the leading staking data aggregator, Staking Rewards. RockX is also a top 13 staking provider globally and also a Verified Provider of Staking Reward's program.



Moonstake started the staking business last year with the aim to create the largest staking network in Asia. Since then, we have developed the most user-friendly Web Wallet and Mobile Wallet (iOS / Android) with support for over 2000 cryptocurrencies. After a full-scale operation launched in August 2020, Moonstake's total staking assets have grown rapidly to reach $1 Billion. After Cosmos, IRISnet, Ontology, Harmony, Tezos, Cardano, Qtum, Polkadot, Quras, Centrality, Orbs (on Ethereum and Polygon), IOST, TRON, Shiden, FIO, EVER, and ROSE, the highly demanded SOL will become the 18th staking coin available on Moonstake.



RockX is a digital assets platform that offers risk-adjusted crypto investment for the masses and allows users to compound their crypto holdings through mining, staking, and other DeFi products. It is currently a leading node operator for popular blockchains like Polkadot, Solana, and Avalanche. Recently, RockX sponsored the global hackathon Solana Summer Camp through the explorer SolanaFM to enable developers of every level to get a headstart in the Web 3.0 space by developing with one of the world's biggest blockchain, Solana. This event successfully took place from July to August 2022 and had up to 5 million USD in global prizes and seed funding.



Solana is a layer-1 blockchain that focuses on scalability, speed, cost minimization, and energy-efficiency. It uses a hybrid model of Proof of Stake (PoS) that combines a unique timestamp-based Proof of History (PoH) algorithm with a high-speed synchronization system. This lets Solana provide a high speed and low-cost experience to both users and developers, promising less than 0.01 USD for transaction fee and 0.001 seconds in transaction time. Thanks to these innovations, Solana has become one of the most popular blockchains for DApp developers and staking users. In fact, the SOL coin now sits in the ranking of the top 10 cryptocurrencies in terms of market capitalization.



Mitsuru Tezuka, Founder at Moonstake says: "We are very pleased to once again work together with partner RockX, one of Solana's world leading node operators. Soon, users of Moonstake can access staking of SOL using RockX's validator, just like before for DOT staking. By combining the market leading platforms of Moonstake and RockX, we are confident that we can support the ever-growing Solana ecosystem together, just like what we have been doing for the Polkadot ecosystem."



Zhuling Chen, CEO at RockX says: "We are pleased to be partnering with Moonstake who is a top-10 staking provider and a user-friendly wallet. I am very happy to be extending our partnership from Polkadot to Solana. Moonstake and RockX will continue to push the boundaries together to improve access to blockchain services and focus further on the growth of our Solana ecosystem, just as we did before with Polkadot."



Follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/moonstake) and Telegram (https://t.me/Moonstake_wallet) for the latest updates on Moonstake news!



About Moonstake



Moonstake is the world's leading staking service provider that develops and operates decentralized wallet services for businesses and individuals. Since its launch in April 2020, Moonstake has partnered with 27 leading platform providers, including Cardano's constituent Emurgo, developer of the Polkadot-connected blockchain Astar Network Stake Technologies, and the TRON Network with over 50 million users. In May 2021, Moonstake further enhanced its corporate credibility by becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of OIO Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange. Using blockchain technology, Moonstake aims to progress toward a world where anyone can easily make use of highly secure and reliable digital asset management tools. https://www.moonstake.io/



About Moonstake's staking business



For the staking industry, which has grown into a 630-billion dollar market as of September 2021, Moonstake provides a decentralized staking service that does not require user deposits, and supports nodes around the world in addition to its own validator nodes. Moonstake currently supports the staking of 18 blockchains. With a total staking assets of 1.8 billion USD and a global user base, the company ranked third out of more than 10,000 providers worldwide in June of the same year.



About RockX



RockX is a global blockchain node network to staking, data, and security. The team is equipped with a wealth of experience in mining, staking, protocol research, and infrastructure design. In recent years, the company has built access node APIs for popular Layer 1 and 2 protocols for developers and helps companies seamlessly access and interact with blockchains.



With over USD 900 million worth of tokens staked, RockX is one of Asia's leading staking platforms. Focusing on serving institutional and high net-worth clients globally to compound their returns on cryptocurrencies, RockX is always open to collaborating with synergistic partners & innovative Web 3.0 projects, ultimately helping to build the decentralised financial ecosystem. https://www.rockx.com/





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Moonstake

Sectors: Crypto, Exchange

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

