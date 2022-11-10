Friday, 11 November 2022, 19:49 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: EDB / GenTwo GenTwo partners with Apex Group's EDB for global banking and paying agency solutions

Luxembourg and Zurich, Nov 11, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - European Depositary Bank ("EDB"), the Luxembourg- based provider of banking, paying agency, depositary and custody solutions, and innovative securitization specialist GenTwo, announce their partnership to provide GenTwo with paying agent and banking services for third party investors globally.



Zurich-based GenTwo creates securitization platforms for asset managers, banks, family offices and venture capital investors, enabling professional investors to easily invest in bankable and previously non-bankable assets. Institutional investors can use GenTwo's securitization solution to realize their own product and business innovations, to make any type of assets investable and to help shape new, sustainable markets.



GenTwo's partnership with Apex Group's EDB, expands GenTwo's offering with the provision of XS ISINs, marking another unique offering from GenTwo's securitization platform business and an important step on the way towards global reach.



This partnership will provide GenTwo's clients with bank accounts and paying agency services for notes issued via international clearing systems Clearstream SA and Euroclear. These services will be delivered by EDB, which offers traditional and digital banking services, as well as paying agency, registrar and transfer agency services to institutional investors and asset managers worldwide.



As part of global financial services provider Apex Group, EDB is one of the largest independent providers of depositary services in Europe for regulated UCITS and alternative funds, withover $160bn of Assets under Depositary (as of September 30, 2022). This latest news follows the recent appointment of David Claus as CEO of EDB (bit.ly/3hp25qA), and the roll out of Digital Banking (bit.ly/3hp25qA) services for institutional clients.



Philippe A. Naegeli, CEO and Co-Founder at GenTwo comments: "The partnership with Apex Group's EDB serves as important next step and catalyst to excel our successful service offering 'making all assets bankable' on a global scale, expanding our Ecosystem and the investment universe of our clients."



Cornelia Wallner, Global Head of Capital Markets Sales at Apex Group adds: "Free from institutional influences, EDB's agile and responsive banking capabilities help to set Apex Group apart, offering clients a large variety of solutions, available globally and underpinned by leading technology platforms and knowledgeable local teams. GenTwo continues to innovate, providing investors with access to new asset types and pioneering transformation in the market for alternative and digital investment products. We lookforward to supporting GenTwo's domestic and international clients with our banking and paying agency services as they continue to grow their global footprint."



About GenTwo



Zurich-based innovative securitization specialist GenTwo has invented a new generation of financial products. The company creates securitization platforms for asset managers, banks, family offices and venture capital investors, enabling professional investors to easily invest in bankable and previously non-bankable assets. The focus on off-balance sheet investment products solves the problem of declining margins and growth barriers for many financial market participants. New performance potential emerges through granting access to a theoretically unlimited world of asset classes. Institutional investors can use GenTwo's securitization solution to realize their own product and business innovations, to make any type of assets investable and to help shape new, sustainable markets via Swiss ISIN and XS ISIN. Private investors in Switzerland can as well benefit from these innovative products via their financial intermediaries.

www.gentwo.com



Press Contact GenTwo:

Simone C. Drill, CMO

media@gentwo.com I +41 79 207 33 49



About European Depositary Bank



European Depositary Bank ("EDB") was founded in 1973 in Luxembourg. It was originally established as a subsidiary of Hamburg based private bank M.M.Warburg & CO (AG & CO) KGaA and was acquired by Apex Group Ltd ("Apex") in 2019. EDB is supported by Apex's strong global network of over 50 offices worldwide in addition to its extensive European presence with circa 2,000 employees across the region and is one of the largest providers of depositary services in Europe for regulated UCITS and alternative funds with over $160.6bn Assets under Depositary (as of September 30, 2022). www.europeandepositarybank.com



Press contact Apex Group:

Antonia Powell, Head of Media Relations

Antonia.powell@apexfs.com | +44 (0)77 8990 2279





Topic: Press release summary

Source: EDB / GenTwo

Sectors: Cards & Payments, Daily Finance, Funds & Equities, Banking & Insurance, FinTech

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

