Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Tuesday, 15 November 2022, 09:35 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Fujitsu Ltd
Supercomputer Fugaku retains first place worldwide in HPCG and Graph500 rankings

TOKYO, Nov 15, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - The supercomputer Fugaku, jointly developed by RIKEN and Fujitsu, has successfully retained the top spot for six consecutive terms in multiple major high-performance computer rankings including HPCG and Graph500 BFS (Breadth-First Search), and has also taken second place for the TOP500 and third place for the HPL-AI rankings. The HPCG is a performance ranking for computing methods often used for real-world applications, and the Graph500 ranks systems based on graph analytic performance, an important element in data-intensive workloads. The results of the rankings were announced on November 14 at the SC22, the International Conference for High Performance Computing, Networking, Storage and Analysis, which is currently being held in Dallas, the United States.

Supercomputer Fugaku

The results this time were made with Fugaku's full complement of 158,976 nodes fit into 432 racks. On HPCG, it scored 16.00 petaflops. On the TOP500, it achieved a LINPACK score of 442.01 petaflops, and on HPL-AI it gained a score of 2.004 exaflops.

The top ranking on Graph500 was won by a collaboration involving RIKEN, Kyushu University, Fixstars Corporation, and Fujitsu. It earned a score of 102,955 gigaTEPS.

Fugaku has been creating impressive results at the social implementation level in a wide range of fields, including life sciences, disaster prevention and mitigation, energy, manufacturing, basic science, and socioeconomic applications, since its trial use started in April 2020 and the shared use started in March 2021.

Fujitsu launched a cloud service Fujitsu Computing as a Service (CaaS) on October 25 in Japan. This service makes it easy for anyone, not only professional engineers, to use advanced computing resources based on Fugaku and other HPC technologies, as well as Fujitsu's quantum-inspired Digital Annealer, which solves combinatorial optimization problems rapidly, and software technologies such as AI.

Moving forward, Fujitsu will continue to collaborate with customers to accelerate initiatives leveraging the technological capabilities offered by its CaaS platform to contribute to the solution of issues facing society, including infectious disease countermeasures, personnel shortages in transportation and delivery, and the development of new high-performance materials.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$32 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: www.fujitsu.com.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Fujitsu Ltd
Sectors: Cloud & Enterprise
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Fujitsu Ltd Links

http://www.fujitsu.com

https://plus.google.com/+Fujitsu

https://www.facebook.com/FujitsuJapan

https://twitter.com/Fujitsu_Global

https://www.youtube.com/user/FujitsuOfficial

https://www.linkedin.com/company/fujitsu/

Fujitsu Ltd
Nov 8, 2022 11:52 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu develops quantum/HPC hybrid computing technology to optimize solution brokering for customers
Nov 4, 2022 09:38 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu conducts private 5G field trials to deliver robust operation automation for data centers
Nov 1, 2022 09:27 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu delivers Quantum-Inspired Digital Annealer for research center at Chung Yuan Christian Center in Taiwan
Oct 26, 2022 15:07 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu embarks on digital collaboration with WBCSD for carbon neutral transportation
Oct 25, 2022 09:19 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu launches "Fujitsu Computing as a Service (CaaS)" in Japan, new global co-creation partner program
Oct 21, 2022 10:01 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu, Toyota Systems leverage Fujitsu's Quantum-Inspired Digital Annealer to streamline automobile production sequence
Oct 17, 2022 09:40 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu launches "Data e-TRUST" as a new service function for "Fujitsu Computing as a Service" (CaaS) in Japan to accelerate secure data exchange across industries
Oct 13, 2022 09:22 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu, Keio Research Institute at SFC lay foundation for a Trustable Internet
Oct 12, 2022 16:21 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu and Chugoku Electric Power T&D conduct joint trials to expand use of renewables and improve maintenance of power transmission facilities
Oct 5, 2022 13:13 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu Spain receives 9th award of the "Fundación Consejo España-Japón" (Spain-Japan Foundation)
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       