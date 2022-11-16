Wednesday, 16 November 2022, 12:59 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Toyota Motor Corporation World Premiere of All-New Prius in Japan Prius undergoes a complete redesign, with thoroughly refined styling and driving performance delivered in a colorful and exhilarating package



The Prius has evolved under the "Hybrid Reborn" concept into an exhilarating package with stylish designs that users will fall in love with at first sight and captivating driving performance. Toyota's aim was to create a car that owners will continue to love and drive.

- The new Prius inherits the unique monoform silhouette of the original and employs a wide and low stance with large-diameter tires to create stylish designs that appeal to the senses.

- With the fifth-generation hybrid system and second-generation TNGA platform, the new Prius delivers comfortable driving performance that makes users want to keep driving.

Toyota City, Japan, Nov 16, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota has unveiled the all-new Prius for the first time globally, with Series Parallel Hybrid (HEV) models to launch in winter this year and Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) models to launch in spring 2023.



Coming with the tagline "Just in time for the 21st century," the Prius was first launched in 1997 as the world's first mass-produced hybrid car. The model's second generation introduced the Prius' distinctive monoform silhouette for the first time and delivered even better fuel efficiency with the inclusion of an evolved Series Parallel Hybrid System (THSII). The third generation Prius introduced a larger capacity 1.8-liter engine and more efficient hybrid system to not only enhance fuel efficiency but driving performance as well. With the fourth generation, the Prius used the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform for the first time to deliver improved environmental performance and an evolved driving experience.



Meaning "to go before" in Latin, the Prius has led the expansion of HEVs over the 25 years since it was first launched as a new-generation eco-car with outstanding fuel efficiency. Total cumulative sales of the Prius worldwide have reached about 5.05 million units(1), accounting for a reduction equivalent to at least about 82 million tons(2) of CO2 emissions as of March 2022. While the hybrid system had its start with the Prius, almost every model these days, from compact cars to SUVs, minivans, and commercial vehicles, has a hybrid version cherished and enjoyed by countless customers.



While the Prius has played a leading role in driving hybrid use, the current spread of HEVs through a wide range of models means it has reached a turning point.



The development team decided to start from scratch and look at what the Prius needs to remain popular for the next 25 years. Based on a desire to renew the Prius itself and communicate the appeal of hybrid cars to an even wider audience, the Hybrid Reborn concept was created.



The automotive industry is going through a once-in-a-century transformation, with a range of new next-generation powertrain options being developed. For the Prius HEV to continue as the vehicle of choice for the coming generation, the new Prius needed more than its core strength as an environmentally friendly car. Therefore, it was developed as an exhilarating package with, stylish designs that users will fall in love with at first sight and captivating driving performance.



Following Japan, the new Prius will be launched in North America, Europe, and other countries around the world. It will also be offered in Japan through the KINTO(5) car subscription service. Actual details of the service plan will be announced in winter this year.



(1) December 1997 to September 2022 (present).

(2) Based on total cumulative global sales of 4.99 million Prius and Prius PHEV models as of March 2022 according to calculations by Toyota.

(5) Compared to the previous model Prius (1.8-liter HEV).



Detailed information about the all-new Prius, visit https://global.toyota/en/newsroom/toyota/38225618.html.





