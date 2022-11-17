Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, November 18, 2022
Friday, 18 November 2022, 12:04 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Old is Gold
Old Gold is the New Gold when Music Meets NFTs
"Old is Gold" is the result of a collaboration of Authentic Heroes Inc., marrying the music of Maestro Entertainment Corp. with the distribution and manufacturing prowess of Inventel,Inc. with the platform powered by the block chain experts at https://macnerd.io

Arizona, Nov 18, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - November 25th, 2022 sees the arrival exclusively in retail stores of a new generation of music distribution, the pairing of vinyl records and NFTs. The Gold Album for this year's Christmas "Must Have" is the "Old is Gold" vinyl Christmas Album. A priceless, timeless collection of the Christmas tunes we know and love.

Old Gold is the New Gold when Music Meets NFTs

This one-of-a-kind Christmas offering is derived from a catalog of historical remastered classics such as "The Christmas Song" performed by Bing Crosby, "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" by Rosemary Clooney, "Winter Wonderland"' by, Faron Young, and "I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus" by Bobby Sherman amongst other hits.

This Christmas "Must Have", includes a Album literally pressed in Gold vinyl. The lucky owner(s) have the exclusive rights to access through a QR Code embedded in the vinyl, their own limited edition NFT.

The "Old is Gold" NFT platform will allow the user to either utilize their existing NFT Wallet or create a wallet by following instructions at https://buyoldisgold.com/. All the NFTs are individually numbered and securely registered via Blockchain Technology to protect the exclusive property of the holder.

The Music NFT is a clone of the Vinyl album that will allow the owner of the NFT to listen to their favorite Holiday Music at their convenience.

Old is Gold is setting a new standard in the music industry by pairing its remastered "Gold Vinyls" with Music NFT versions of those vinyls. This is an industry first that will give music fans the ability to own both the physical vinyl and digital versions of their favorite artists' music creating a Blockchain driven collectible.

There is also an opportunity to purchase the Christmas album in NFT format only, known as the Old is Gold Collector Edition, which will include many benefits, such as the lifetime opportunity to make future purchases of vinyl records directly from the "Old is Gold" Website at a 20% discount. In addition, the NFT owner will also have immediate whitelist access to future Music NFT offerings.

In 2023 there will be a limited series of Music NFTs celebrating Black History Month in February. Artists such as The Jackson 5, Little Richard, Lionel Hampton, Al Jarreau, Sly and the Family Stone, Billie Holiday, Chuck Berry, and Duke Ellington, are just part of the shortlist of this exclusive offering.

Only a limited number of these Collector Edition NFTs will be available for purchase at https://scan.buyoldisgold.com/ for $5.99

There has never been a better time to purchase a little bit of "Christmas Cheer" whilst owning a little piece of "Christmas History" in addition to a lifetime discount on vinyl products.

https://authenticheroes.com is a wholly owned subsidiary of Global Fiber Technologies, Inc .,a public company which will soon change its name to Authentic Holdings, Inc., currently trading under the stock symbol GFTX.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Old is Gold
Sectors: Blockchain Technology, NFTs
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Hitachi Rail wins major contract to deliver sustainable digital commuter railway in the Philippines  
Friday, November 18, 2022 1:59:00 PM
Team Mitsubishi Ralliart Heads to Asia Cross Country Rally 2022 with the Triton - Rally to Start on November 21  
Friday, November 18, 2022 1:21:00 PM
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Presents 2023 Rally Team Setups  
Friday, November 18, 2022 12:12:00 PM
Old Gold is the New Gold when Music Meets NFTs  
Nov 18, 2022 12:04 HKT/SGT
Go From Crypto Curious to Confident With Just One Book, Say Authors  
Nov 18, 2022 08:40 HKT/SGT
eDriving Integrates Greater Than's EcoScore Into Their Digital Driver Safety Application, Mentor, To Help Fleets Achieve Sustainability Targets  
Nov 17, 2022 20:00 HKT/SGT
eDriving Integrates Greater Than's EcoScore Into Their Digital Driver Safety Application, Mentor, To Help Fleets Achieve Sustainability Targets  
Nov 17, 2022 20:00 HKT/SGT
Maxim Group: Society Pass (Nasdaq: SOPA) - Despite Challenging Global Macro Environment, Reiterates Positive Outlook on SOPA Based on Strong Revenue Generation and Compelling Valuation  
Nov 17, 2022 19:00 HKT/SGT
MHI Signs MOU with Taiwan Power Company for Ammonia Co-Firing at the Linkou Thermal Power Plant  
Thursday, November 17, 2022 2:46:00 PM
Ando Experiences Remarkable Growth Spurt in Indonesia with aCommerce Strategy and Services  
Nov 17, 2022 11:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
CISO HEALTHCARE APAC
22  -  23   November
Virtual
CISO Healthcare Online APAC
22  -  23   November
Virtual
World AI Show 2022
23   November
Mumbai, India
Hospital @ Home Asia 2022
25   November
Singapore
World Cloud & Data Center Show
28  -  29   November
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
ASEAN Ceramics Thailand 2022
30  November -  2   December
Thailand
T10 Indian Pharma Champions Trophy 2022
1  -  7   December
Mumbai, India
World Fintech Show
5  -  6   December
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Solar & Energy Storage Congress SEA 2022
6   December
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar＆Energy Storage Congress SEA 2022
6   December
Bangkok, Thailand
SIGGRAPH Asia 2022
6  -  9   December
Daegu, South Korea
METAVSUMMIT
11  -  12   January
Dubai
Power Purchase Agreement (Online Course)
16   January
Virtual
IBEX INDIA
19  -  21   January
Mumbai, India
10th edition of IBEX INDIA
19  -  23   January
Mumbai, India
CX Leaders Strategy Forum PH
8   February
Manila, Philippines
Manufacturing IT Summit Indonesia 2022
15  -  16   February
Indonesia
InnoRetail Asia Congress 2023
22  -  23   February
Singapore
Collections and Recovery Summit – India
23  -  24   February
Mumbai, India
inter airport South East Asia (IASEA)
1  -  3   March
Singapore
Connected America 2023
28  -  29   March
Dallas, Texas
BuildTech Asia 2023
28  -  30   March
Singapore
analytica Vietnam
19  -  21   April
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
Dubai Fintech Summit
8  -  9   May
Dubai
Future Energy Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok
ITC Asia
30  May -  1   June
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       