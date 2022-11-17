Friday, 18 November 2022, 12:04 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Old is Gold Old Gold is the New Gold when Music Meets NFTs "Old is Gold" is the result of a collaboration of Authentic Heroes Inc., marrying the music of Maestro Entertainment Corp. with the distribution and manufacturing prowess of Inventel,Inc. with the platform powered by the block chain experts at https://macnerd.io

Arizona, Nov 18, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - November 25th, 2022 sees the arrival exclusively in retail stores of a new generation of music distribution, the pairing of vinyl records and NFTs. The Gold Album for this year's Christmas "Must Have" is the "Old is Gold" vinyl Christmas Album. A priceless, timeless collection of the Christmas tunes we know and love.

This one-of-a-kind Christmas offering is derived from a catalog of historical remastered classics such as "The Christmas Song" performed by Bing Crosby, "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" by Rosemary Clooney, "Winter Wonderland"' by, Faron Young, and "I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus" by Bobby Sherman amongst other hits.



This Christmas "Must Have", includes a Album literally pressed in Gold vinyl. The lucky owner(s) have the exclusive rights to access through a QR Code embedded in the vinyl, their own limited edition NFT.



The "Old is Gold" NFT platform will allow the user to either utilize their existing NFT Wallet or create a wallet by following instructions at https://buyoldisgold.com/. All the NFTs are individually numbered and securely registered via Blockchain Technology to protect the exclusive property of the holder.



The Music NFT is a clone of the Vinyl album that will allow the owner of the NFT to listen to their favorite Holiday Music at their convenience.



Old is Gold is setting a new standard in the music industry by pairing its remastered "Gold Vinyls" with Music NFT versions of those vinyls. This is an industry first that will give music fans the ability to own both the physical vinyl and digital versions of their favorite artists' music creating a Blockchain driven collectible.



There is also an opportunity to purchase the Christmas album in NFT format only, known as the Old is Gold Collector Edition, which will include many benefits, such as the lifetime opportunity to make future purchases of vinyl records directly from the "Old is Gold" Website at a 20% discount. In addition, the NFT owner will also have immediate whitelist access to future Music NFT offerings.



In 2023 there will be a limited series of Music NFTs celebrating Black History Month in February. Artists such as The Jackson 5, Little Richard, Lionel Hampton, Al Jarreau, Sly and the Family Stone, Billie Holiday, Chuck Berry, and Duke Ellington, are just part of the shortlist of this exclusive offering.



Only a limited number of these Collector Edition NFTs will be available for purchase at https://scan.buyoldisgold.com/ for $5.99



There has never been a better time to purchase a little bit of "Christmas Cheer" whilst owning a little piece of "Christmas History" in addition to a lifetime discount on vinyl products.



https://authenticheroes.com is a wholly owned subsidiary of Global Fiber Technologies, Inc .,a public company which will soon change its name to Authentic Holdings, Inc., currently trading under the stock symbol GFTX.





