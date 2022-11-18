Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, November 18, 2022
Friday, 18 November 2022, 14:40 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
MHI Group Launches Phase 2 of Demonstration Testing of Automated Valet Parking System Using AGV Robots
- Newly Developed Smartphone App Enables Full Automation of All Processes from Vehicle Drop-off to Pick-up and Exiting -

- As with Phase 1, testing will take place at an outlet mall in Chiba Prefecture
- The system enhances user convenience and shortens waiting time, enabling more time to enjoy shopping and dining

TOKYO, Nov 18, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machinery Systems, Ltd. today launched Phase 2 of demonstration testing of an automated valet parking system at Shisui Premium Outlets', an outlet mall located in Chiba Prefecture. The system employs automated guided vehicle (AGV) robots, dubbed "Stan," manufactured by Stanley Robotics, a French venture-backed company.

Automated valet parking

Phase 1 of the demonstration testing of this automated valet parking system, the first application of its kind in a commercial complex in Japan, took place in June 2022(1). The initial phase had two core aims: to verify handling performance using AGV robots, and to evaluate user satisfaction. For Phase 2, the original system has been upgraded with the addition of a newly developed smartphone app, and testing will focus on verifying the enhanced system's performance in automating the four aspects of valet parking: vehicle drop-off, transportation to the parking space, parking, and delivery and exiting. As in Phase 1, the demonstration testing will take place in a designated parking zone at Shisui Premium Outlets, an outlet mall in Chiba Prefecture developed and operated by Mitsubishi Estate-Simon Co., Ltd., with cooperation from Mitsubishi Estate Group. Vehicles of personnel affiliated with the mall will be used.

Deployment of the enhanced automated valet parking system enables significant reduction in waiting time at vehicle pick-up, as the user can confirm the vehicle's readiness and the congestion status by smartphone app. User convenience and safety are further enhanced as the vehicle can be dropped off and picked up without human contact, reducing risk of COVID infection. For the business operator, system deployment generates new value by providing the user with extra time to enjoy shopping and dining within the commercial complex. MHI Group will apply the knowledge gained from the demonstration testing toward achieving early commercialization and adoption of automated valet parking systems at commercial complexes, airports, amusement parks, hospitals, and other large-scale facilities throughout Japan.

MHI Group, as part of its growth strategy under its 2021 Medium-Term Business Plan, is currently taking steps to develop its solutions business through achievement of smart social infrastructures, in a quest to realize a carbon neutral society. This project is one of various initiatives the Company is working on to support "CASE"(2) era infrastructure building. By taking the lead in providing AGV robot-based automated valet parking systems, MHI Group will contribute to the realization of a safe, convenient and sustainable society.

(1) For details:https://www.mhi.com/news/220613.html
(2) "CASE" is an acronym derived from the words "connected," "autonomous," "shared" and "electric." It refers to the current technological trend in the automotive industry to create next-generation mobility services that offer outstanding safety and convenience.

For more information, visit www.mhi.com/news/221118.html.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Sectors: Automation [IoT], EVs, Transportation
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Links

http://www.mhi-global.com

https://www.youtube.com/user/DiscoverMHI

https://www.linkedin.com/company/mitsubishi-heavy-industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Nov 17, 2022 14:46 HKT/SGT
MHI Signs MOU with Taiwan Power Company for Ammonia Co-Firing at the Linkou Thermal Power Plant
Nov 2, 2022 18:02 HKT/SGT
MHI and Indonesia Power Jointly Investigate Co-Firing with Hydrogen, Biomass and Ammonia in Power Plants Across Indonesia
Nov 1, 2022 17:48 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Power and Egypt's Damietta LNG Sign Long Term Service Agreement to Enhance Power Supply Reliability and Availability
Oct 28, 2022 12:02 HKT/SGT
Carbon Capture in the Steel Industry: ArcelorMittal, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering, BHP and Mitsubishi Development Sign Collaboration Agreement
Oct 24, 2022 11:15 HKT/SGT
Three Partners to Jointly Undertake Proof of Concept (PoC) Applying "CO2NNEX", a Digital Platform for CO2 Accounting across its Supply Chain for Synthetic Methanes
Oct 13, 2022 15:29 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Holds Christening and Launch Ceremony in Shimonoseki for Training Ship OSHIMA MARU Built for Oshima College
Oct 13, 2022 11:12 HKT/SGT
MHI Signs Statement of Cooperation with the State Government of South Australia on Development of Local Hydrogen Industry
Oct 7, 2022 16:51 HKT/SGT
MHI Wins Best 100 Prize at Good Design Award 2022 for EX ROVR "ASCENT" Explosion-Proof Plant Patrol Inspection Robot
Oct 6, 2022 17:03 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Power Completes Mega 2,650 MW GTCC Power Plant in Thailand
Oct 6, 2022 16:28 HKT/SGT
MHI-MS Successfully Tests Proof of Concept of Innovative V2X System in Singapore
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       