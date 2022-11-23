Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Tuesday, 22 November 2022, 13:43 HKT/SGT
Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
MHI Delivers First Pump for Hinkley Point C Nuclear Power Plant in UK

TOKYO, Nov 22, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) has delivered the first pump set of total 34 units consisting of five models for Units 1 and 2 at the Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant in the United Kingdom to Trillium Flow Technologies (Trillium).

The pump sets are important rotary components which will support operation of Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant with 3200 MWe (EPR: European Pressure Reactor) which is the UK's first new nuclear power plant in 25 years and which is constructed and will be operated by Nuclear New Build (NNB). NNB is a subsidiary created by EDF Energy to build and operate two new nuclear power stations in the UK.

The pump set which has been delivered to Trillium is one of most important components of a nuclear power plant, playing a central role in removing the heat from reactor containment and fuel pool in a serious accident situation, and high technology level is required to manufacture the pump set because design, examination and fabrication must be compliant with the requirement for class 3 equipment in RCC-M.

In this project, as the sub-contractor of Trillium, MHI is responsible for design and manufacture of all the pumps; Trillium is responsible for project management, purchase of motors, pre-installation testing, and delivery of pump sets.

After the delivery, the pump set will go through pre-installation testing at Trillium and then delivered to Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant. The remaining pump sets will be delivered to Trillium sequentially.

MHI will fully support the construction project of Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant and will contribute to the development of a wide range of countries and regions through valuable proposals for nuclear markets.

As a leading company in PWR plants, MHI will continue to focus on the nuclear power markets in the UK and other countries, while contributing to the safety and reliability of nuclear power market around the world.

For more information about Trillium, please visit www.trilliumflow.com/industries/nuclear-power/.


