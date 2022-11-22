Wednesday, 23 November 2022, 07:30 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: This is Noteworthy / VNUE / StageIt Non-Profit 'This is Noteworthy' Aligns With VNUE's STAGEIT

NEW YORK, N.Y., Nov 23, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - This is Noteworthy, a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation founded in Charleston, SC, announces a new alliance with VNUE's StageIt (OTC: VNUE), one of the oldest and most well-known ticketed livestream companies in the world. The two organizations are debuting weekly, live-streaming Benefit concerts, chef demos, poetry and author readings, and more to the worldwide StageIt fans, to raise money for grants, artists' health grants, and more.



To kick-off this weekly charitable series, StageIt and This is Noteworthy are kicking off National Giving Day on November 29 with day and night performances by musicians, comics and others. Some of the well-known artists include the band SUSTO, who will also auction off the guitar featured in their hit music video Double Rainbow; singer Amy Henderson; comic Young Southpaw; the band Centershift, and many more.



With a multi-prong mission to bring exceptional arts of all kinds to rural areas, and offer health grants, creator grants and other donations to artists of all kinds, This is Noteworthy serves people and conducts programs in Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Tennessee. The 501(c)3 will make its "tv programming partnership" debut on PBS affiliates airing on national television this winter.



Founder of This is Noteworthy Becca Finley said, "My heart is bursting with gratitude. We have worked with StageIT for years as a platform, but now to be in partnership is such a gift. Broadening our audience, and raising as much money for grants to help creatives mental and physical health as possible this year will be a joy and a challenge, but I know we can achieve it!"



Stageit will work in step with This is Noteworthy, offering a live streaming platform for musicians and artists where fans across the world can enjoy performances while donating to worthy causes, via This is Noteworthy.



Proceeds raised from the benefit concert series are donated to This Is Noteworthy programs which include:

- Mental health grants to subsidize creatives counseling costs

- Physical health grants to support proactive living choices to counter rising health insurance costs

- Creative placemaking grants for musicians, artists, writers, chefs, and entrepreneurs

- Community-driven projects that bring the arts to rural areas, while supporting education among citizens of all ages



"StageIt has always been the first ever, groundbreaking live-streaming disrupter, created by and for musicians and performing artists," said StageIt CEO Lou Mann, who is also VNUE's executive vice-president. "Our goal is to raise substantial funds for this epic organization, as our amazing artists and fans from around the globe will embrace donating to such vital causes."



"As we've seen music programs in Schools dwindle, I feel it is our responsibility and gift as established artist's to help the next generation," added Jasan Radford, lead singer of Centershift. "We as artists know the role mental health plays in our own lives, and the importance of bringing awareness to light, to be the voice for those who may not have found theirs yet."



About This is Noteworthy (https://thisisnoteworthy.org/)



This Is Noteworthy is a 501(c)(3) organization was launched in 2011 by founder Becca Finley in Charleston, SC (originally called The Music Initiative) as a digital magazine and creator of video content, with the goal to promote independent musicians, venues, and organizations using music or film to elevate their communities.



The initial volunteer staff was 40 young professionals and college students from all over the United States, interested in furthering their skills and talents with real world experience in writing, designing, storyboarding, filming, and producing in a way that celebrated the artistic process.



About StageIt (www.stageit.com)



StageIt, a wholly-owned subsidiary of VNUE, Inc. (www.vnue.com), is oldest and most well-known online experience connecting artists and their fans. StageIt was acquired by VNUE on February 14, 2022. Founded in 2009 for artists, by artists, StageIt is on a mission to help performers navigate the intricacies of the online live streaming space, providing a stage for every creator and a front row seat for every fan. As an early industry leader StageIt offers a platform for artists to perform live, interact with fans, and monetize shows, while creating unique experiences for fans. To learn more visit stageit.com or follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.



About VNUE, Inc. (www.vnue.com)



VNUE, Inc., (OTC: VNUE) is a multi-faceted music technology company dedicated to monetizing the live music experience for artists, labels, writers, and publishers, with products such as its set.fm instant content distribution platform (www.set.fm), exclusive license partner and "instant live" pioneer DiscLive (www.disclive.net), and protecting the rights of artists and writers with the company's Soundstr music recognition technology (MRT) (www.soundstr.com). VNUE also recently acquired StageIt (www.stageit.com), one of the oldest and most well-known ticketed live streaming platforms. The veteran entrepreneurs, artists and songwriters behind VNUE, led by music and tech entrepreneur and recording artist Zach Bair (www.zachbairmusic.com), are passionate about the future of their industry and ensuring that rights holders' value is not lost amid always-changing technology.





