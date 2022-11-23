

The 23rd global edition explores the convergence of world-class content from the industry's leading experts, entrepreneurs, and investors with the opportunity to find out about the latest trends within the scope of blockchain, crypto and web3.. BANGKOK, Nov 23, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - After the incredible success of World Blockchain Summit Dubai, The Athenee Hotel, Bangkok is all set to host the 23rd global edition of World Blockchain Summit on the 8th- 9th of December 2022.





With Thailand recording $135.9 billion in crypto value transacted over the year and emerging as one of ASEAN's crypto trading hotspots, the Bangkok edition of the World Blockchain Summit aims to be a hub for all the important stakeholders from the blockchain, cryptocurrency and web3 ecosystem that includes investors, upcoming projects, enterprises, government representatives and technology leaders - to discuss and deliberate the future of the industry and the revolutionary ways it can transform businesses and government functions. Nicole Nguyen, Co-founder, APAC DAO says "Bangkok and WBS have always been at the heart of web3 movement in APAC and as Asia's leading web3 community, APAC DAO is keen to network with and explore potential collaboration with global partners and business leaders to become a prominent launchpad for web3 builders in the region." The Summit will gather top minds from the global and regional spaces under a single roof. Some of the experts speaking at the event include: Jirayut Srupsrisopa, Founder and Group CEO, Bitkub Capital Group Holdings Co., Ltd;

Sanjay Popli, CEO, Cryptomind Group, Advisor, Thailand Digital Asset Association;

Daniel Oon , Head of DeFi, Algorand Foundation;

Kanyarat Saengsawang, Head of Growth, The Sandbox;

Matt Sorg, Head of Technology, Solana Foundation;

Nicole Nguyen, Co-founder, APAC DAO to name a few. "I'm looking forward to connect with market leaders and the wider community, at arguably South East Asia's premier blockchain event for 2022." said Toby Gilbert, Cofounder & CEO, Coinweb, one of the esteemed speakers at World Blockchain Summit Bangkok. Mohammed Saleem – Founder & CEO, World Blockchain Summit states "With the global adoption of blockchain technology having a significant impact on every sector of business and industry and Thailand emerging as a crypto leader in the ASEAN market, we intend to unite the crypto aficionados in a two-day conference with the objective of ‘Fostering the Future of Web 3.0'" World Blockchain Summit Bangkok is sponsored by- Headline Sponsor: Bybit

Platinum Sponsor: SafuuX

Gold Sponsor: Pandolab

Lunch Sponsor: SafuuX

Pitch Partners : Aura Dogs , Gawooni Metalabs

Exhibitor : Amaze World Official Media Partner: Coin Edition Official PR Partner: Luna PR Media Partners: Cointelegraph | Tyn Magazine | ACN Newswire | Bitcoin World | Bitcosar | beInCrypto | Crypto Academy | CryptoNewz | Women in Blockchain | BinBits | Coinvestasi | Coinspeaker | NFTStudio 24 | Cyptopolitan | Coinbold | Coin crunch | Coinscapture | Media7 | Gagsty | The Technology Express | The Eastern Herald | AmpGuild | Concordium | Regtech Times | The Cyptonomist |All Conference Alert| Coinvoice | Web3News| Cyptotem | Bitcoin Insider | Blockchain Magazine About World Blockchain Summit (WBS) WBS hosts a global series of blockchain, crypto, metaverse and web3 business platforms that bring together the ecosystem of founders, developers, investors, regulators, enterprise buyers and influencers. As the world's largest blockchain and web3 summit series, WBS has hosted more than 35,000 industry stakeholders at more than 20 editions in 10+ destinations around the world. In collaboration with key industry stakeholders and our advisory board members, WBS curates a regionally relevant agenda for each edition that highlights the latest trends and upcoming opportunities in the market while also enabling deal flow, business development and more for our community of founders and investors. WBS is committed to boosting the development, adoption, and growth of the entire web3 ecosystem. To book your tickets, visit: https://worldblockchainsummit.com/bangkok/#book-ticket For enquiries, Contact: comms@worldblockchainsummit.com





