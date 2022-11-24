Wednesday, 23 November 2022, 20:44 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: foundit / Monster APAC & Middle East Job Platform Monster Transforms to an End-to-end Talent Management Platform; Reinvents Itself as foundit - Job Platform Monster transforms to an end-to-end talent management platform; reinvents itself as foundit

- Monster, the household name for job seekers & recruiters, will now be known as foundit in APAC & ME

- The transformation to a comprehensive talent platform will serve the needs of both candidates and recruiters in ways that are significantly better than ever before

- foundit will be equipped with deep tech capabilities to offer personalised recommendations, and an intuitive, mobile-first UI that will bring efficiencies in the process of recruitment

SINGAPORE, Nov 23, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Monster.com, leading global job search portal, today announced a significant milestone in its journey as it transforms to a full-fledged talent platform. Starting today, Monster will be known as 'foundit' with a new logo and vision, ushering in a new revolution in the job market.

Left to Right: Sekhar Garisa, CEO- foundit.in (previously Monster), Ajit Isaac, Non-Executive Chairman - Quess Corp and foundit.in, and investor Mohandas Pai unveil Monster's new identity as 'foundit' in Asia Pacific and the Middle East

Synonymous with recruitment, Monster has been serving more than 70 million job seekers and 10,000 customers spread across 18 countries. As the Company now transforms itself to an end-to-end talent platform, it will offer comprehensive solutions to recruiters and highly personalised and contextual services to job seekers across Asia Pacific and the Middle East. The transition is in line with the company's mission towards connecting the right talent with the right opportunities.



Speaking at the new brand unveiling event, Sekhar Garisa, CEO, foundit (previously Monster) said, "Technology is leading disruption across sectors and Talent Acquisition is no exception. The pandemic has fundamentally changed the way we work and the way we hire. We have been privileged to witness the talent acquisition landscape evolve over the last three decades, giving us an unparalleled depth of insights into recruitment. The platform of the future needs to cater to a highly dynamic job market, skill-based hiring & changing expectations from career. We are excited to unveil a new direction for Monster from simply facilitating job and candidate discovery to enabling significantly better talent management outcomes."



Commenting on foundit's role in realising its parent Quess Corp's future-forward strategy, Mr. Ajit Isaac, Founder and Non-Executive Chairman of Quess Corp and foundit, added, "Over the last 15 years, Quess has always been known for its service led offerings that have won the confidence of its associates and customers alike. As an institution, steadfast on our commitment to formalise jobs, we have been focusing on building a product-led portfolio that can help democratise access to formal employment across White, Blue and Grey collar workers. We acquired Monster APAC & ME with a vision to transform white-collar talent acquisition. Over the last couple of years, organisations experienced everything from the Great Resignation and the Great Regret leading to mass hiring at an unprecedented pace. But now as the market settles, hiring is going to be a lot sharper, focused and skill based. Such precision can only be achieved through the combination of human ingenuity and technology, and this is what we have to offer our recruiters and job seekers through foundit."



In 2018, Quess Corp acquired Monster Worldwide's APAC & ME businesses as a strategic investment to strengthen its HR services portfolio, and has been operating in Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, India, UAE and Saudi Arabia.



In 2021 Monster raised USD 18 Million in a funding round led by investors Akash Bhanshali of Volrado Venture Partners and Mohandas Pai of Meridian Investments to fuel its product led offerings and market expansion.



As part of its brand evolution, foundit is placing renewed focus on the users of the platform to bring forward the perfect career experience. By leveraging disruptive technology such as AI and ML for precision hiring to superior UI, the company aims to offer recruitment solutions unrivalled by any other player in the market. One of the key features that job seekers can look forward to is personalised job discovery. With foundit's customised search results feature, candidates will receive results and recommendations that are curated to their educational background, employment experience & validated skills. Other features include community lead mentorship marketplace, skills validation through assessments, mobile first UI, personalised recommendations, and self enhancement tools like upskilling courses.



As the market leader in offering recruitment solutions to the best in business, foundit is transforming into a platform that reflects and adapts to the diversity of the SEA job market. For recruiters, it will offer the richest data set for each candidate along with insights & analytics that will make the process efficient as well as customized for each role requirements. The new interface and features allow for seamless and smart interaction between recruiters and candidates.



About foundit in APAC & the Middle East



foundit, formerly Monster, is a leading talent platform offering comprehensive employment solutions to recruiters and job seekers across APAC & ME. Since its inception, the company has been assisting over 70 million registered users to find jobs, upskill, and connect with the right opportunities across 18 countries. Over the last two decades, the company has been a catalyst in the world of recruitment solutions with advanced technology, seeking to efficiently bridge the talent gap across industry verticals, experience levels, and geographies. Today, foundit is committed to enabling and connecting the right talent with the right opportunities by harnessing the power of deep-tech to sharpen hyper-personalised job searches, and precision hiring. foundit strongly believes that a job title doesn't define one's potential and leverages technology to dig deeper to curate opportunities central to the needs, aspirations, and dreams of each user.



To learn more, about foundit in APAC & Gulf, visit: www.foundit.sg | www.foundit.my

| www.foundit.id | www.foundit.hk | www.foundit.com.ph | www.founditgulf.com | www.foundit.in



