  • Friday, November 25, 2022
Friday, 25 November 2022, 15:16 HKT/SGT
Source: The Hong Kong Institute of Directors
The Hong Kong Institute of Directors Holds Silver Jubilee Dinner and Presentation Ceremony for Directors Of The Year Awards 2022

HONG KONG, Nov 25, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hong Kong Institute of Directors ("HKIoD") has announced the winners of the Directors Of The Year Awards ("DYA") 2022. As the flagship project of HKIoD, DYA is one of the most prestigious business accolades in Hong Kong and the first of its kind in Asia. It seeks to recognise outstanding boards and directors, publicise the significance of good corporate governance and promote good corporate governance and director professionalism. The Awards were presented during the Silver Jubilee Dinner that celebrates the 25th Anniversary of both HKSAR and HKIoD, both having operated since 1 July 1997.

Financial Services and the Treasury (6th from the left, 1st row) bestows on the long-term loyal members of HKIoD souvenirs in recognition as Silver Jubilee Stars. They joined the membership in 1997, the inception year of HKIoD.

Congratulations to the awardees, who are inspiring role models for all directors!

This year's theme of work by HKIoD, notably in the Awards, is 'From Resilience to Sustainability', reflective of what directors have learnt over the years as resilience is the most important quality a company needs to survive in the ever-changing world and sustainability is the ultimate goal of every company.

The winners have been recognised for their ability to cultivate resilience in their businesses to the degree that they are able to anticipate, prepare for and respond to incremental change in an age of great disruption, whilst setting the pace for excellent sustainability-focused leadership now and into the future.

The winners of DYA 2022 in the various award categories are listed below:

Listed Companies Categories
Executive Directors
-- Mr TAI Chun Kit
Four Seas Group
-- Ms TANG Mei Wah
Town Ray Holdings Limited

Boards
-- Baguio Green Group Limited
-- China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited
-- Tai Hing Holdings Group Ltd

Non-listed Companies Categories
Executive Directors
-- Ms LINShun Heung, Ophelia
Meiriki Japan Company Limited

Boards
-- Hong Yip Holdings Ltd

Statutory/Non-Profit Distributing Organisations Categories
Executive Directors
-- Ms LI Sum, Helen
The Institute of Internal Auditors Hong Kong Limited

Non-Executive Directors
-- Ms Cordelia CHUNG
Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation
-- Mr Dennis HOChiu Ping
Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation
-- Mr Andrew JONES
Kely Support Group

Boards
-- Competition Commission
-- Board of Consumer Council
-- General Committee of Federation of Hong Kong Industries
-- Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation

About Directors Of The Year Awards
The Hong Kong Institute of Directors ("HKIoD") is Hong Kong's premier body representing directors to foster the long-term success of companies through advocacy and standards-setting in corporate governance and professional development for directors. A non-profit-distributing organisation with membership consisting of directors from listed and non-listed companies, HKIoD is committed to providing directors with educational programmes and information service and establishing an influential voice in representing directors. With international perspectives and a multi-cultural environment, HKIoD conducts business in biliteracy and trilingualism. HKIoD is a member institute of the Global Network of Director Institutes, a worldwide alliance of leading director institutes.

About The Hong Kong Institute of Directors
The Hong Kong Institute of Directors is Hong Kong's premier body representing directors to foster the long-term success of companies through advocacy and standards-setting in corporate governance and professional development for directors. A non-profit-distributing organisation with membership consisting of directors from listed and non-listed companies, HKIoD is committed to providing directors with educational programmes and information service and establishing an influential voice in representing directors. With international perspectives and a multi-cultural environment, HKIoD conducts business in biliteracy and trilingualism. Website: http://www.hkiod.com.

Media Enquiries:
Strategic Public Relations Group Limited
Brenda Chan +852 2114 4396/ brenda.chan@sprg.com.hk
Chak Yau +852 2114 4395/ chak.yau@sprg.com.hk

Directors Of The Year Awards:
The Hong Kong Institute of Directors
Odessa So +852 2889 4988 / odessa.so@hkiod.com
Joanne Yam +852 2889 1414/ joanne.yam@hkiod.com



