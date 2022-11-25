Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, November 25, 2022
Friday, 25 November 2022, 16:20 HKT/SGT
Dubai to Host Blockchain Life 2023

DUBAI, UAE, Nov 25, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The 10th Global Forum on blockchain, cryptocurrencies and mining Blockchain Life 2023 takes place on February 27 - 28 in Dubai.


Having started in 2017, the forum quickly became one of the TOP-3 events worldwide in the cryptocurrency industry.

The forum is attended by key industry players, government representatives, heads of international companies and funds, investors, promising startups teams and beginners.

What to expect?

- Networking with 4000 attendees from all around the world and meeting business executives from top companies in the industry
- Exhibition area with 100 booths of digital companies
- Speeches by world-leading experts in the conference hall
- The greatest AfterParty on the luxury yacht "LOTUS"

Participants will find promising startups to invest in, meet new business partners and learn about all the relevant ways to make money with cryptocurrencies from industry leaders. The event program also includes a discussion about profiting on the latest trends: the metaverse, NFTs, DeFi, P2P trading, cryptocurrency arbitrage and more.

Attendees

Beginners in cryptocurrencies will be able to take their first step in the industry, while professionals will significantly expand their network of business contacts and find new business partners. Blockchain Life is a universal platform for development in the industry of cryptocurrencies.

Where and when?
February 27 - 28, Dubai, Atlantis the Palm.

Buy a ticket now: https://blockchain-life.com/asia/en/#tickets-row


