Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, November 25, 2022
Friday, 25 November 2022, 18:12 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Power Environmental Solutions Develops New Ionic Wind Type Electrode ESP
- New Type of ESP Utilizes Revolutionary Dust Collection Principle and Electrode Configuration for Significantly Improved Performance -

- New system inhibits the occurrence of the "backflow of ionic wind" that hinders dust collection efficiency, allowing for space savings, cost reductions, and shorter construction work periods.
- Performance and durability verified by two years of demonstrated operation.

TOKYO, Nov 25, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Power Environmental Solutions, Ltd., a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has developed a revolutionary new type of electrostatic precipitator (ESP), the Ionic Wind Type Electrode ESP utilizing an entirely new dust collection principle and electrode configuration. ESPs are one of the company's mainstay products, and are widely used in many types of industries. Compared to a conventional ESP, this new model is expected to provide considerably improved performance, while also allowing for space savings, cost reductions, and shorter construction work periods.

In conventional ESPs, including competing products, when the ionic wind that flows from the discharge electrodes to the collecting electrodes strikes the collecting electrode plate, a backflow occurs that hinders the dust collection efficiency. The performance of an ESP is evaluated, and its size determined in consideration of the re-entrainment of the collected dust resulting from this "backflow of ionic wind." This new model of ESP developed by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Power Environmental Solutions uses a combination of a novel non-plate type collecting electrode with openings and optimal discharge electrode that inhibits the occurrence of backflow of ionic wind, resulting in a significant improvement in dust collection efficiency. Development of this new system began seven years ago, with its performance and durability verified by two years of demonstrated operation in an actual plant environment.

The significant improvement in dust collection efficiency allows this new model of ESP to be smaller than conventional systems, providing space savings and allowing it to be installed within confined spaces where installation of conventional units is difficult. The casings of existing conventional ESPs can also be used as is, allowing for renovation of some or all of the internal electrodes with Ionic Wind Type Electrodes to improve performance (reduction in outlet dust concentration) for existing conventional ESPs. In cases where improvement in ESP performance is unnecessary, replacement of only a portion of degraded conventional electrodes with Ionic Wind Type Electrodes will reduce the amount of material for the renewed portion while maintaining the same level of performance, providing lower costs and shorter construction work periods.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Power Environmental Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of MHI, offering a broad range of dust collecting equipment for thermal power generation and all types of industrial plants. With the anticipated increase in demand for renovation and replacement of aging environmental systems, the launch of this new model of ESP will allow Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Power Environmental Solutions to offer optimal proposals that more precisely meet customer needs, while contributing to reduced environmental loads and lower costs.

About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Sectors: Energy, Alternatives, Alternative Energy
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Links

http://www.mhi-global.com

https://www.youtube.com/user/DiscoverMHI

https://www.linkedin.com/company/mitsubishi-heavy-industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Nov 24, 2022 13:33 HKT/SGT
MHI and EGAT ink MoU to Strengthen Cooperation on Clean Power Generation in Thailand
Nov 22, 2022 13:43 HKT/SGT
MHI Delivers First Pump for Hinkley Point C Nuclear Power Plant in UK
Nov 21, 2022 14:17 HKT/SGT
MHI: Joint Demonstration of Automated Picking Solution Launched in Collaboration with Kirin Group
Nov 18, 2022 14:40 HKT/SGT
MHI Group Launches Phase 2 of Demonstration Testing of Automated Valet Parking System Using AGV Robots
Nov 17, 2022 14:46 HKT/SGT
MHI Signs MOU with Taiwan Power Company for Ammonia Co-Firing at the Linkou Thermal Power Plant
Nov 2, 2022 18:02 HKT/SGT
MHI and Indonesia Power Jointly Investigate Co-Firing with Hydrogen, Biomass and Ammonia in Power Plants Across Indonesia
Nov 1, 2022 17:48 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Power and Egypt's Damietta LNG Sign Long Term Service Agreement to Enhance Power Supply Reliability and Availability
Oct 28, 2022 12:02 HKT/SGT
Carbon Capture in the Steel Industry: ArcelorMittal, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering, BHP and Mitsubishi Development Sign Collaboration Agreement
Oct 24, 2022 11:15 HKT/SGT
Three Partners to Jointly Undertake Proof of Concept (PoC) Applying "CO2NNEX", a Digital Platform for CO2 Accounting across its Supply Chain for Synthetic Methanes
Oct 13, 2022 15:29 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Holds Christening and Launch Ceremony in Shimonoseki for Training Ship OSHIMA MARU Built for Oshima College
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       