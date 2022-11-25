

Beijing, China, Nov 25, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Hebei (ASEAN) Export Commodities Online Fair will be held from 21 Nov.2022 to 30 June 2023 via Global Business Matching Online Platform www.gbmof.com. The Online Fair is hosted by Hebei Provincial Department of Commerce and organized by CMEC International Exhibition Co., Ltd. Hundreds of high-quality Hebei enterprises showcase their products via platform to establish a directly link with the potential buyers from ASEAN who register on the platform and find sales leads for their business. The displaying products are covering the whole category of export products of Hebei Province, such as hardware, building materials, furniture, sanitary ware, transportation equipment and accessories, food and agriculture, consumer products, bio-medicine & medical Devices, etc. Dozens of Hebei enterprises and related industry potential buyers from ASEAN will achieve accurate one on one matchmaking meetings through platform and internet cloud video conference technology. Ms. Pei Shixin, Fist-Level Inspector of Hebei Provincial Department of Commerce delivered a speech for Hebei Export Commodities Online Fair As an economically strong province, Hebei has increasingly closed economic and trade relations with ASEAN. In the first three quarters of 2022, Hebei province's foreign trade with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations gained 32.3 percent year-on-year to approximately 52.9 billion yuan, customs statistics showed. The main commodities that Hebei exports to ASEAN are electro-mechanical products, high-tech products, steel, textile yarns, fabrics and agricultural products, etc. As RCEP takes effect, China-ASEAN trade relations take a new level. Chinese enterprises benefitted a fair deal from membership to the RCEP and the RCEP may boost China's efforts to stabilize foreign trade and investment, promote industrial upgrading, and help the country set up economic and trade rules that are compatible with international standards. High-end demand from overseas markets will also motivate Chinese enterprises to optimize products and services to eventually propel overall industrial upgrades in China. China will spare no effort to roll out measures, including professional online and offline trade matching, to facilitate cooperation with ASEAN. This is the second time that Hebei Provincial Department of Commerce host Hebei (ASEAN) Export Commodities Online Fair to spur trade between Hebei China and ASEAN, in an attempt to minimize the impact of the pandemic on the foreign trade. There are three benefits of attending the online fair: Connect and network with high-quality suppliers and industry potential buyers in real time.

Free access to the online fair, but get value.

Easy registration and tracking. We hope the event will bring a positive business relationship between Hebei and ASEAN. Anyone who gets ready to join the online fair contact: CMEC International Exhibition Co., Ltd.

