

Physical Conference on 8th & 9th December 2022 MUMBAI, INDIA, Nov 25, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - After successful 14 editions of Digital Transformation Summit, Exito is all set to host another milestone event - which serves as an ideal platform to enhance insights on Transitioning towards a Digital Economy. While digital transformation is no longer an option but a necessity for organizations, business leaders now have new expectations from their transformation initiatives and with that, a new range of challenges to overcome. Competencies around speed, agility, customer experience and culture-shift are top priorities, as businesses plan for long-term sustained growth. The Digital Transformation Summit will gather 150+ business and digital leaders, posing important questions, seeking critical answers and fostering valuable business associations. The event will feature renowned industry experts who are early adopters of technology and culture thought leaders. At the Digital Transformation Summit, you will take away valuable case-studies, useful insights and solutions for your unique challenges and meet peers and experts under one roof. Speakers like Pradipta Patro, Head Of Cyber Security & IT Platform, RPG Group (KEC International Limited), Rohit Kalro, Head Of Digital Transformation And Strategy Advisory, Thoughtworks India, Priyanka Sharma, Director- Digital Architecture, Firmenich, Ramesh Padala, CTO, Reliance Retail, Raj Kapoor, Founder & CEO, India Blockchain Alliance, Mahesh Patil, Vice President, IT, Axis Bank, Deepak Sharma, President & Chief Digital Officer, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Sharanya Ravichandran, Vice President – Design, Digital Channels, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Geetika Goel, Head Of Technology, Hero Vired among many others will be sharing their experiences and expertise at the summit. Event registration has commenced for Delegates and Sponsors. ▪ The delegates will be exposed to in-depth, trend-forward sessions & workshops - practical takeaways and ideas to keep you ahead in the digital economy. ▪ The sponsors will be able to create an overwhelming branding in the event along with meeting their prospects and displaying the products. ▪ Hundreds of seasoned marketers, strategists, designers, and more to network and connect with. Meet your customers, vendors, expert resources, friends and colleagues on 8th and 9th of December. Register now to engage at this grand event as the slots are filling up fast. To know more about the event, visit us at www.digitaltransformationsummit/india. About Exito We are a global B2B business events company focused on crafting bespoke solutions and contexts by designing platforms that create new business opportunities for our clients across concepts and industries. We cherish the trust over the last 12 years garnered from our partnering organizations globally, and with a growing team of young, vibrant, and creative individuals, Exito aims at success and perfection!





