Tuesday, 29 November 2022

Source: Fujitsu Ltd Hexagon, Fujitsu support Stuttgart's urban digital twin project

TOKYO, Nov 29, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Hexagon's Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division and Fujitsu Limited have partnered to deliver a digital twin platform for Stuttgart, Germany, to support the city's urban digital twin project. The Civil Engineering Office will use the SaaS solution to visualize and analyze data from IoT sensors across the city to promote sustainability and enhance quality of life for the 600,000 residents of Stuttgart.



The solution will provide a common operating picture for monitoring sensor values, such as water quality, flood levels and parking space occupancy, enabling the city to derive insights for optimizing operations and making informed decisions for the future. The digital twin platform is based on Hexagon's M.App Enterprise and Xalt | Integration, with Fujitsu providing the necessary cloud infrastructure service for the project.



"The needs of our residents are very important to us," said Jens Schumacher, head of IT, Stuttgart Civil Engineering Office. "Stuttgart's Urban Digital Twin project will provide our office with a vast amount of mobility and environmental data, and the IoT analysis platform from Hexagon and Fujitsu will give us the ability to use that data to make smarter decisions for the good of our city."



"Stuttgart is an exemplary model of how cities can solve today's most pressing urban challenges, such as sustainability, safety and mobility, through the use of real-time data analysis," said Maximillian Weber, senior vice president, EMEA, Hexagon's Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division. "We're proud to partner with Stuttgart and Fujitsu in putting data to work to ensure a better future for the city."



"We are excited to grow our partnership with Hexagon to solve the challenges of cities. In collaboration with Hexagon, we will provide a service that enables real-time analysis of environmental data in Stuttgart and contributes to the improvement of services for residents. Our goal at Fujitsu is to realize our vision for a 'Trusted Society', a sustainable, resilient place where people can live together in peace and prosperity," commented Yoshinami Takahashi, EVP and vice-head of the Global Solution Business Group at Fujitsu Limited.



The project with the City of Stuttgart is one of many collaborations between Hexagon and Fujitsu to solve urban sustainability challenges, including efforts to better manage and understand the impacts of shared mobility services in Germany, such as a project with the City of Munich.

Details of the project will be presented during HxGN LIVE Japan.



About Hexagon



Hexagon is a global leader in digital reality solutions, combining sensor, software and autonomous technologies. We are putting data to work to boost efficiency, productivity, quality and safety across industrial, manufacturing, infrastructure, public sector and mobility applications. Our technologies are shaping production and people-related ecosystems to become increasingly connected and autonomous - ensuring a scalable, sustainable future.

Hexagon's Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division improves the resilience and sustainability of the world's critical services and infrastructure. Our solutions turn complex data about people, places and assets into meaningful information and capabilities for better, faster decision-making in public safety, utilities, defense, transportation and government.



Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 23,000 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 4.3bn EUR. Learn more at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB.



About Fujitsu



Fujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$32 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: www.fujitsu.com.



