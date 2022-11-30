Tuesday, 29 November 2022, 13:50 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Energy Box SEA Solar & Energy Storage Market is Ready to Take Off

BANGKOK, Nov 29, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - SEA's 2025 target to have 35% of total power capacity from renewable energy sources is expected to be supported by the strong solar and Energy Storage sector growth. How exactly should the quota availability be matched?







Energy Box is organizing Solar Energy Storage Future SEA 2022 scheduled on December 6, 2022.



The congress will invite the ASEAN government, local power companies, leading companies with the most development experience, qualifications and investment intentions in SEA, and 600+ professionals to share SEA's solar and Energy Storage project development strategies, and jointly analyze the future development of solar and Energy Storage markets. Including cutting-edge trends in its new energy market.



Event details:

Place: Bangkok, Thailand

Event access: www.energy-box.com/congress-sea-2022



Honored Speakers (confirmed/inviting)



1. Ruth P Briones,Chairman and CEO at Greenergy Solutions Inc.

2. Teerasak Ne, Project Manager at EDL Gen Solar Laos

3. Akarin Suwannarat,Special Assistant to CEO / EVP at Energy Absolute PCL (EA)

4. Davide Pacheco,CEO Asia Pacific and Board Member at Amarenco

5. Daniel Gaefke, APAC Director at BayWa r.e.

6. Vincent Bakker, Chief Financial Officer at Entoria Energy

7. Jack Kneeland, Partner at Vector Energy Advisory

8. Michiel Prompers, Managing Partner at Green Horizon Capital Partners

9. Franck Constant,CEO at Constant Energy

10. Rassa Herabat , Head of Asset Management and RE Project Manager, Investment Department at Prime Road Power

11. Sophie Horak,Team Lead Business Development & Sales bei meteocontrol

12. Bancha Yathip, Assistant Project Director ที่ Gunkul Engineering Public Company Limited

13. Joseph Tomkiewicz, Partner , Co-Chair Energy Industry at Tilleke & Gibbins

14. Chinnawat Pama,Solar Power Team Lead | Renewable Energy Consultant at Mott MacDonald

15. Jerin Raj，Director-South East Asia at Black & Veatch

16. Khomson Khenyotha,Country Head - Thailand, TotalEnergie Distributed Generation Asia at TotalEnergies

17. Pasamon Pechrasuwan Principal Consultant & Associate Fellow at Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific

18. Dzung Khoa Nguyen , Managing Director at INPOS Co., Ltd.

19. Ibrahim Kocagoz, Engineering Solutions Director at PCS Thailand

20. Assco. Prof. Dr. Wirachai Roynarin,Founder and Exclusive Committee at Thailand Renewable Energy for Community Association(TRECA)



About Energy Box



Energy Box is one of the largest vertical international media companies, dedicated to renewable energy(solar, wind, energy storage, green hydrogen).



Business: Pan Europe, Africa & Middle Eats, LATAM and Asia. Currently we have had 40+ events , sales consulting, projects development, financing, meetings, interviews and peer to peer services.

- Daily Emailings: 100,000+

- Social Media Blasts: 2 million impressions( Globally)



Energy Box Linedin: www.linkedin.com/company/energyboxexpo/mycompany/?viewAsMember=true





