KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Corinium's Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) Malaysia gathers the region's leading infosec executives to share insights on transformative leadership, increasing awareness, taking a holistic approach to cybersecurity, and embracing technology innovation with confidence.



In 2021, MyCERT reported a total of 10,016 cases of cyber incidents compared to 6,512 incidents recorded in the previous year. Between January to June 2022, MyCERT has recorded a total of 3,762 incidents with 70 per cent of the incidents are fraud. A 2018 study by Microsoft and Frost & Sullivan reported that Malaysia stands to lose RM51 billion due to cyber security incidents, which accounts for more than 4 per cent of the country's total GDP.



Malaysians have never been more worried about their personal information safety as they are now and the pressure on cybersecurity executives is really pumping.



CISO Malaysia 2023 is exactly where you need to be if you want to ensure your organisation's security program meets requirements set by the government and citizens.



Join us in Kuala Lumpur, on 16 February 2023, for an all-in-one event, where you'll also meet the latest and greatest cyber innovation and technology providers to help you find the most suitable solution for your organisation.



2023 Key Themes:



- The evolving threats on information security - Exploring the current state of information security, the latest attacks and its trend, hunting for threats and gathering intelligence, and the lesson learnt to create a framework of best practices to combat future attack

- Workforce as the foundation of cybersecurity - Recognising the power of educated workforce to strengthen cybersecurity and cultivating the culture of shared responsibility and cyber hygiene among employees

- Breaking through the complexity of governance and compliance - Understanding updates in cybersecurity policy and its implications on practices, and leveraging support mechanism from governing bodies

- Cybersecurity as an enabler of innovation - Leveraging cybersecurity to drive innovation, how to turn risk into advantage, implementing a holistic cyber strategy that will allow innovation, transformation, and gaining competitive edge

- CISO leadership and securing digital future - Keeping up with new technologies that could enhance cyber security and detecting their potential cyber security gap, laying out the framework to secure technology adoption, addressing potential cyber risks in the coming years, and understanding future challenges for CISO in 2023



