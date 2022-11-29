Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Wednesday, 30 November 2022, 01:20 HKT/SGT
D3eSports Announces REV3AL Partnership for Virtual-to-Real E-Racing Programs

Houston, TX, Nov 30, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - D3eSports, a division of StemGen Inc., (OTC: SGNI), today announced REV3AL, a leading cybersecurity company in the Web3 space, as a new partner in D3eSports's virtual-to-real e-racing programs.


The partnership and esports program align with REV3AL's core values of safety and performance, and both companies believe strongly in a shared vision of providing meaningful community engagement that incorporates education and sustainable development and collaboration among like-minded people and companies.

'We are happy to have REV3AL join our virtual-to-real program with StemGen's D3eSports," said Simon Dawson, President/CEO of StemGen, Inc. "It is important for us to continue to grow with like-minded companies who are transforming their industries as we all strive for a more sustainable future. Our strategic partnerships embrace our technology-driven plan of the automotive future, along with providing safety, security, and value to our partners and fan communities in both digital and real environments."

"As Simon says about motorsports safety, 'the faster you want to go (in racing), the further up the road you have to look', and the same is true in security and technology," said Adam Russell, Co-Founder and CRO of REV3AL. "There is an intersection where innovation, preparedness, and expectation meet, and we're excited to be working towards a shared vision with D3eSports."

REV3AL will also be participating in STEM-centered education programs to provide Cybersecurity educational guides and content.

ABOUT STEMGEN, INC.

StemGen, Inc. (OTC: SGNI) is growing for future generations in a sustainable way through motorsport-inspired esports technology focused on the digital transformation of motorsports, gaming, and education through strong data insights. The Company generates revenues through audience and education programs delivered through virtual motor sports events platform, and Direct to Consumer (DTC) sale of purpose-built racing simulators and esports retail products. StemGen manages racing and gaming operations on a global basis from the corporate headquarters located in Houston, Texas.

Visit stemgeninc.com for more information.

ABOUT REV3AL

REV3AL is at the forefront of security technology in the Web3 & Blockchain space, with the goal to provide new & dynamic security solutions to protect creators, artists, and users. REV3AL offers the ability to protect digital media assets such as NFTs, Avatars, In-Game Assets and more, by applying a unique, encrypted marker that follows the asset around the internet providing protection at the core creation level. With plans for its own NFT Marketplace and Avatar Creation Portal, REV3AL will provide a fun and engaging, but still security centric user experience.

REV3AL's vision is not only to solve real problems in the industry today, but also provide simple but robust solutions in the future to protect and provide confidence to the millions of expected new users into the Web3 space.

Learn more about REV3AL: https://www.rev3al.io and https://linktr.ee/rev3altech

NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipate" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:
Barbara J. Burns
BurnsGroup PR
barbara@burnsgrouppr.com
+1 770-329-7134


Topic: Business Tieup Sectors: Motorsports
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
