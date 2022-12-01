Thursday, 1 December 2022, 00:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Blockpass IDN Blockpass Introduces 1st Unhosted Wallet KYC Solution in the Crypto Sector

HONG KONG, Dec 1, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Blockpass, the identity verification provider, is excited to announce a vital new service being launched to help businesses conform to new regulatory standards. With the release of Unhosted Wallet KYC(TM), companies are able to remain compliant with new regulatory laws that are coming into play globally in 2023.



Unhosted or 'non-custodial' wallets are those for which individuals, rather than financial organizations, control the keys. Whilst many prefer to keep control over their own wallets given the variety of issues with businesses such as exchanges or trading platforms hosting them over the years, there is an inherent risk that those trading with them are involved with fraudulent activity, terrorist financing or other illicit activities. To combat this, regulators around the world are developing requirements for unhosted wallets to pass through KYC controls and prove that they own the wallet. The world of crypto is going to be different, more regulated than ever from 2023 forwards. To ensure our current and potential customers are ready for it, Blockpass has developed and now released the very first Unhosted Wallet KYC solution, able to be implemented quickly and seamlessly to allow business customers to prove that user withdrawals to unhosted wallets are compliant.



Blockpass is a digital identity verification provider which provides a one-click compliance gateway to financial services and other regulated industries. Through Blockpass, users can create, store, and manage a data-secure digital identity that can be used for an entire ecosystem of services, token purchases and access to regulated industries. For businesses and merchants, Blockpass is a comprehensive KYC & AML SaaS that requires no integration and no setup cost. You can set up a service in minutes, test the service for free and start verifying and on-boarding users. Currently, with around one million verified user identity profiles, Blockpass facilitates instant onboarding, and to date over a thousand businesses have taken advantage of this opportunity to get access to users, including those with unhosted wallets, with reusable digital identity profiles.



"The increasing trend of cryptocurrency regulation is something we've always known was coming and welcomed in order to see a stronger and more widely accepted crypto market." said Adam Vaziri, Blockpass CEO. "We've been closely monitoring the state of regulations worldwide in order to prepare, adapt and develop our products to meet or exceed upcoming regulatory standards before they impact businesses. We make sure everyone has time to adjust to new requirements."



Blockpass has grown significantly in size and use since its inception, both in the number and range of users and organizations it has partnered with and the scope of its work. Blockpass continues to develop its digital identity protocol with updates and additions to improve the compliance experience. The existential need for DeFi projects to be regulatory compliant and the recent integrations and legal developments have led to a surge in interest for Blockpass' On-chain KYC(R), the only live zero knowledge solution for Crypto KYC, and Unhosted Wallet KYC solution finally enabling blockchains and DeFi platforms to have a compliance layer. Through its work with Animoca Brands from early 2022, Blockpass provides a zero knowledge KYC service where the delivery of the verification result is provably sent and shown on a blockchain without sharing the underlying data. This represents a significant step towards the future Blockpass hopes to bring about where identity verification can be proved without revealing any personal information at all.



About Blockpass



Blockpass is building trust in the Crypto Economy by providing..

- A home for all your Crypto KYC needs - KYC & AML for DeFi, exchanges & blockchains, Travel Rule provision for regulated VASPs, and blockchain forensics.

- A decentralized network of around one million crypto enthusiasts with portable KYC profiles and around one thousand business customers.

- The fastest, most affordable, fully stacked KYC & AML screening in the Crypto sector.

- The first and only KYC & AML "Crypto Travel Rule" solution for unhosted wallets.



In 2021, Blockpass was invited to enter the Cohort 7 of the UK Financial Conduct Authority Sandbox to offer a pilot our solutions for the UK market. Blockpass also introduced the On-chain KYC(R) solution that enables customers to access zero-knowledge verification of users so they can access provably completed verifications and adhere to standards without seeing the underpinning data. In 2022, Animoca Brands and Yuga Labs utilized On-chain KYC(R) when they verified over 150,000 users in the $320 million Otherside NFT sale - the largest to date in Crypto sector history.



The Blockpass App is available from the App Store and Google Play.



For more information and updates:

Promotional video: https://youtu.be/SvO2cw3e-SI

Website: http://www.blockpass.org

Email: sales@blockpass.org





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Blockpass IDN

Sectors: Crypto, Exchange, Blockchain Technology, FinTech

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

