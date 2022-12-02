Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, December 2, 2022
Thursday, 1 December 2022, 18:01 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Honda Motor Co, Ltd
Honda Unveils Next-generation Technologies of Honda SENSING 360 and Honda SENSING Elite
- Honda pursues further advancement and popularization of its safety and driver-assistive technologies -

TOKYO, Dec 1, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today unveiled the next-generation technologies of the Honda SENSING 360 omnidirectional safety and driver-assistive system, and Honda SENSING Elite, a flagship variation of Honda SENSING, respectively.


Based on the global safety slogan "Safety for Everyone," Honda is striving for a collision-free society for everyone sharing the road by pursuing the research and development of safety technologies from the perspective of both hardware and software. The Honda SENSING safety and driver-assistive system Honda currently applies to its mass-production models is installed to 99% of Honda's new automobile models sold in Japan and the U.S. and 86% globally. Cumulative sales of vehicles equipped with Honda SENSING now tops 14 million units*1.

Honda has been continuously advancing Honda SENSING functions. In 2021, Honda launched Honda SENSING Elite with the Traffic Jam Pilot function, which qualifies for Level 3 automated driving technology. By leveraging know-how amassed through the research and development of Honda SENSING Elite technology, Honda developed the Honda SENSING 360 omnidirectional safety and driver-assistive system, which removes blind spots around the vehicle and contributes to collision avoidance and the reduction of driver burden. The application of Honda SENSING 360 will begin in 2022, starting from China.

Today, Honda unveiled the next-generation technologies of Honda SENSING 360, which will realize new functions to reduce driver burden by detecting abnormal conditions occurring to the driver and vehicle's surroundings to prevent collisions. These new functions will be added to the current Honda SENSING 360 and applied sequentially on a global basis starting in 2024.

As the next generation technologies of Honda SENSING Elite, Honda also announced newly developed functions based on the enhanced recognition and understanding technologies achieved by the utilization of Honda's original AI technologies. These new functions will assist the driver in achieving a safe and seamless ride from home to their destination with complete peace of mind on any roads, now including non-expressways.

As for future plans, Honda is striving to equip all of its new automobile models globally with Honda SENSING (including the 360 and Elite variations) with a motorcycle detection function by 2030. Moreover, Honda will strive to equip all new models in all major markets with Honda SENSING 360 by 2030, while also continuing to advance Honda SENSING functions. Through these initiatives, Honda is aiming to reduce global traffic collision fatalities involving Honda motorcycles and automobiles by half by 2030.

Honda is striving for zero traffic collision fatalities involving Honda motorcycles and automobiles globally by 2050. By leveraging strengths unique to a company that conducts both motorcycle and automobile business in the research and development of safety technologies, Honda will work sincerely toward the realization of a collision-free society for everyone sharing the road.

(1) Honda internal research as of September 2022.

For more information, visit https://global.honda/newsroom/news/2022/c221201eng.html.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Honda Motor Co, Ltd
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Honda Motor Co, Ltd Links

http://www.honda.com

https://plus.google.com/110355594819754396833

https://www.facebook.com/HondaJP

https://twitter.com/HondaJP

https://www.youtube.com/user/HondaJPPR

https://jp.linkedin.com/company/honda

Honda Motor Co, Ltd
Nov 18, 2022 16:26 HKT/SGT
Honda to Begin Sales of All-new ZR-V SUV in April 2023
Nov 8, 2022 22:00 HKT/SGT
New XL750 Transalp and EM1 e: electric vehicle lead Honda's full 23YM line-up reveal at EICMA
Nov 7, 2022 08:00 HKT/SGT
Honda Exhibits World Premiere of the "e:N2 Concept" Indicating the Direction of All-New EV Models
Nov 3, 2022 12:14 HKT/SGT
Honda Unveils CI-powered Micro-mobility Technologies that Utilize Honda CI (Cooperative Intelligence), Honda's Original AI that Enables Mutual Understanding between Machines and People
Oct 25, 2022 14:13 HKT/SGT
Honda Begins Sales of "Honda Power Pack Exchanger e:" Battery Swapping Station
Oct 18, 2022 13:03 HKT/SGT
Honda Aircraft Company Reveals Latest Aircraft - the HondaJet Elite II
Sept 26, 2022 19:25 HKT/SGT
Hitachi Astemo Receives EV e-Axle Orders from Honda, and will Further Expand its Electrification Business
Sept 26, 2022 09:06 HKT/SGT
Honda and Idemitsu Hold 10th Anniversary Event of Rider Development Project at Grand Prix of Japan
Sept 19, 2022 12:20 HKT/SGT
F.C.C. TSR Honda France Fights Back to Win Second FIM Endurance World Championship Title
Sept 13, 2022 14:17 HKT/SGT
Summary of Briefing on Honda Motorcycle Business
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       