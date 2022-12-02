Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, December 2, 2022
Friday, 2 December 2022, 12:48 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Launches GR Corolla Sales Efforts with Lotteries in Japan

TOKYO, Dec 2, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (TGR) commenced its sales efforts today for the Japanese-market trim levels of the new GR Corolla--the GR Corolla RZ and GR Corolla RZ "MORIZO Edition" (GR Corolla Morizo Edition)(1)--with purchasing lotteries that run to December 19 for GR Corolla RZ and December 18 for GR Corolla Morizo Edition. Sales of both models are slated to start in early 2023.

GR Corolla RZ

When the GR Corolla RZ was unveiled on June 1, TGR announced that the model would go on sale through Toyota vehicle dealers throughout Japan. However, continuing COVID-19 infections and the semiconductor shortage prompted a switch to an online purchasing lottery for an initial 500 units, with additional sales to be considered while monitoring the production situation. For the GR Corolla Morizo Edition, which is a two-seater model with enhanced driving performance, purchasing lottery applications for 70 units can be made at GR Garage locations nationwide(2).

The GR Corolla was developed by putting into practice the concept of making ever-better motorsports-bred cars, emphasizing honing cars to win races and making them commercially available. TGR will continue to evolve the GR Corolla by reflecting the knowledge that it gains in its continued participation in motorsports.

(1) The official name of the GR Corolla Morizo Edition is the "GR Corolla RZ 'MORIZO Edition". Also, as a customized vehicle, units must be submitted for physical inspection for first-time registration.
(2) Purchasing lottery applications are not available at the GR Garage FUKUROI previously owned vehicle specialty store

For more information, visit https://global.toyota/en/newsroom/toyota/38317830.html.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Toyota Motor Corporation Links

http://www.toyota-global.com

https://plus.google.com/+toyotaglobal

https://www.facebook.com/ToyotaMotorCorporation/

https://twitter.com/TOYOTA_PR/

https://www.youtube.com/user/toyotajpchannel/

https://linkedin.com/company/toyota

Toyota Motor Corporation
Nov 25, 2022 17:07 HKT/SGT
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Presents 2023 Race Team Setups
Nov 18, 2022 12:12 HKT/SGT
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Presents 2023 Rally Team Setups
Nov 17, 2022 10:52 HKT/SGT
A Nod to the Near Future: Toyota bZ Compact SUV Concept Revealed in U.S.
Nov 16, 2022 12:59 HKT/SGT
World Premiere of All-New Prius in Japan
Nov 14, 2022 14:53 HKT/SGT
Late heartbreak for TOYOTA GAZOO Racing in dramatic season finale
Nov 14, 2022 11:57 HKT/SGT
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing takes historic Hypercar title double
Nov 4, 2022 17:20 HKT/SGT
Titles on the line for TOYOTA GAZOO Racing
Nov 2, 2022 13:10 HKT/SGT
Toyota: GR Models to be Exhibited at the 2022 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show
Oct 28, 2022 16:23 HKT/SGT
Toyota: Upgraded GR Supra GT4 EVO Launched for 2023
Oct 27, 2022 12:31 HKT/SGT
Toyota: Construction and Launch of a Large-capacity Sweep Energy Storage System from Reused Electrified Vehicle Batteries Connected to the Electrical Power Grid
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       