Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, December 5, 2022
Monday, 5 December 2022, 11:30 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: mazda
Release of Mazda Integrated Report 2022
Enhancing dialogue with stakeholders with the goal of creating value based on Mazda's human-centered philosophy

HIROSHIMA, Japan, Dec 5, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation today released the first Mazda Integrated Report 2022(1), a structured presentation from both financial and non-financial perspectives looking at Mazda's approach to value creation and other efforts, on the company's official website.


The Integrated Report is a comprehensive compilation of Mazda's medium- and long-term management policies, ESG-based solutions to social challenges, and approaches underlying these initiatives. The report will also be helpful for shareholders, investors, and other stakeholders in better understanding Mazda's unique approach grounded in our human-centered philosophy for producing value through engineering and manufacturing as well as the creation of human connections.

Mazda will continue to create moving experiences in people's daily lives and mobility experiences, which will uplift and energize people and bring more enjoyment to their everyday lives, as we aim to achieve sustainability in both our business and society.

Mazda Integrated Report 2022 Contents
Chapter 1: About Mazda - Top Message, History of Mazda's Growth, etc.
Chapter 2: Value Creation - Value Creation Process, Mid-Term Management Plan, etc.
Chapter 3: ESG - Initiatives for Achieving Sustainability, Carbon Neutrality, and a Safe and Secure Automotive Society, etc.

The Mazda Sustainability Report 2022(2) will continue to provide a thorough presentation of the company's sustainability initiatives.

Mazda's Official Website:
Mazda Integrated Report (Japanese page)(1)
www.mazda.com/ja/investors/library/annual/

(1) The English version of Mazda Integrated Report 2022 will be available in late January 2023.
(2) The Mazda Sustainability Report 2022 will be released in Japanese in late December 2022 and in English in late January 2023.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: mazda
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
mazda Links

http://www.mazda.com

https://www.youtube.com/user/mazdaofficialweb

https://jp.linkedin.com/company/mazda-motor-corporation

mazda
Nov 22, 2022 15:10 HKT/SGT
Mazda: New Partnerships for the Development and Production of Electric Drive Units
Nov 22, 2022 12:40 HKT/SGT
Mazda: Mid-Term Management Plan Update and Management Policy up to 2030
Nov 15, 2022 17:52 HKT/SGT
Artisan Red Premium: New Special Body Color Developed by Mazda
July 29, 2022 17:17 HKT/SGT
Mazda Included in MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index
July 29, 2022 10:16 HKT/SGT
Mazda Production and Sales Results for June 2022 and for January through June 2022
June 30, 2022 12:33 HKT/SGT
Mazda Production and Sales Results for May 2022
June 21, 2022 13:29 HKT/SGT
Mazda 787B to Drive Demo Laps in Le Mans Classic 2022
June 10, 2022 13:42 HKT/SGT
Mazda Develops New Special Body Color Rhodium White Premium
June 3, 2022 08:40 HKT/SGT
Commitment to Making Mazda Factories Worldwide Go Carbon Neutral by 2035
May 30, 2022 19:15 HKT/SGT
Mazda Production and Sales Results for April 2022
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       