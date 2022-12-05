Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Monday, 5 December 2022, 20:00 HKT/SGT
Piper officially launches Luxury, Direct-to-Consumer, Jewelry Brand taking on High Margin Industry

NEW YORK, Dec 5, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Piper Jewels (http://www.piperjewels.com), the direct-to-consumer fine jewelry company, formally announces its launch. The company's goal is to challenge the $20+ billion U.S luxury jewelry market with its compelling direct-to-consumer offering. The founders of the company bring decades of fine jewelry design and manufacturing experience to the discriminating consumer who is looking for upscale jewelry design at an accessible price.



Piper has tapped into the efficiencies of e-commerce to bring the highest level of fine jewelry at a fraction of the price of high-fashion houses. They offer a full line of fashion jewelry with a primary focus on fine engagement and wedding jewelry. All pieces are made with the highest quality craftsmanship from ethically sourced materials.

According to Founder and CEO, Steven Messler, "We saw a major opportunity to provide the service, precision, and product level of a Cartier or Tiffany's, without the markups associated with those brands. Piper's vision is to provide the absolute best in design, product, and service at an affordable price. Until now, no online jewelry brand has done this."

All aspects of Piper's business reflect their commitment to disrupting this category. All of Piper's diamonds are ethically sourced to the highest standard following the Kimberley process. The company's world-class 60,000 square foot production facility in North America is SGS certified and has only produced jewelry at the highest level with state of the art manufacturing and tooling. According to Messler, almost all of Piper's craftsmen have been in the field for at least 15 years. Piper offers clients the ability to customize existing designs to reflect their personal taste and desires and they also provide a custom jewelry program for customers looking for special items.

Piper is driven to provide the highest-touch customer service. Their support team is available by phone or chat 7 days a week. Additionally, Piper offers a seamless return policy.

About Piper Jewels

The New York City and Austin, TX based jewelry company was founded by third-generation Jeweler Steven Messler and Entrepreneur Raja Joshi. A high profile list of advisors and investors from Retail and E-Commerce have led its current investment to date. For more information, go to http://www.piperjewels.com.

Media Contact:
Krista Deshayes,
Piper Jewels,
1(832) 386-5106,
Krista@Piperjewels.Com

