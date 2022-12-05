Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, December 5, 2022
Monday, 5 December 2022, 15:52 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: NTT DOCOMO
DOCOMO to Introduce Latest R&D and Technologies During "docomo Open House'23" Online Event

TOKYO, Dec 5, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - NTT DOCOMO, INC. announced today that "docomo Open House'23 -- Creating a Future with You," an online event to be held next February 2 to 28, will present 21 exhibits showcasing the company's latest initiatives and offerings. The Open House will be accessible to the general public without registration and the event's preview website is online from 3:00 p.m. today to allow people to view basic information about the exhibits and overall event.


The Open House will introduce the latest initiatives of the DOCOMO group in six fields: 5G Evolution & 6G, networking, healthcare, urban design, communication and mobility as a service (MaaS). The 5G Evolution & 6G displays will include the latest technologies for human-augmentation platform, including ultra-low-latency networks, and showcase technologies for all-new devices to realize the Innovative Optical and Wireless Network (IOWN) concept. In addition, examples of how the company is cooperating with partners to create new businesses and other innovations also will be displayed.

Under the slogan "It's no longer fantasy," exhibits will be presented in a "Vision Visualize" format to comprehensively cover each theme's overview in order to help visitors conceptualize the highly advanced technologies and projects that DOCOMO will introduce in the foreseeable future.

In to the coming 6G era, DOCOMO is looking forward to delivering many surprises and exciting new developments by accelerating its research and development of innovative new businesses as well as creating new value in collaboration with a growing range of partners.

About NTT DOCOMO

NTT DOCOMO, Japan's leading mobile operator with over 85 million subscriptions, is one of the world's foremost contributors to 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Beyond core communications services, DOCOMO is challenging new frontiers in collaboration with a growing number of entities ("+d" partners), creating exciting and convenient value-added services that change the way people live and work. Under a medium-term plan toward 2020 and beyond, DOCOMO is pioneering a leading-edge 5G network to facilitate innovative services that will amaze and inspire customers beyond their expectations. www.docomo.ne.jp/english/.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: NTT DOCOMO
Sectors: Telecoms, 5G, Wireless, Apps
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
NTT DOCOMO Links

http://www.nttdocomo.co.jp/english/

https://www.facebook.com/docomo.official/

https://twitter.com/docomo

https://www.youtube.com/user/docomoOfficial

https://www.linkedin.com/company/ntt-docomo-inc./about/

NTT DOCOMO
Nov 21, 2022 13:45 HKT/SGT
NTT DOCOMO and SK Telecom to Collaborate on Technological Advancement of Metaverse, Digital Media and 5G/6G
Nov 8, 2022 15:08 HKT/SGT
NTT DOCOMO and Accenture Collaborate to Accelerate Adoption of Web3
Nov 2, 2022 11:30 HKT/SGT
NTT DOCOMO: Achieving 1-Mbps/300-m underwater transmission and wireless remotely operated vehicle (ROV) using underwater acoustic communication
Oct 26, 2022 08:22 HKT/SGT
Vodafone and NTT DOCOMO sign MoU to cooperate to drive greater system integration and service efficiency in Open RAN
Sept 29, 2022 15:50 HKT/SGT
NTT DOCOMO and NEC Reduce Power Consumption for 5G SA Core by an Average of 72% using AWS Graviton2, Followed by a Successful Onboarding of 5G SA Core on Hybrid Cloud
Sept 29, 2022 10:16 HKT/SGT
NTT DOCOMO to Add Fourth Virtualized Base Station to Open RAN Verification Environment
Sept 7, 2022 16:09 HKT/SGT
NTT Group and its Partners to Participate in Future Society Showcase Projects for the Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan
June 30, 2022 17:04 HKT/SGT
DOCOMO and CyberAgent to Establish New Advertising Company: Prism Partner Inc.
June 6, 2022 15:33 HKT/SGT
NEC collaborates with DOCOMO and NTT on 6G experimental trials
June 6, 2022 15:03 HKT/SGT
NTT DOCOMO and NTT to Collaborate on 6G Experimental Trials with World-leading Mobile Technology Vendors
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       