Monday, 5 December 2022, 18:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Hospitality 360 Hospitality 360 Expands Hotel Management Portfolio MoUs and agreement signed with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and property developers to manage hotels and service apartments

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Hospitality 360 Sdn Bhd (H360), a Malaysian hotel management and consulting company, is pleased to announce the signing of a strategic partnership with Wyndham Hotels and Resorts to expand their portfolio of hotels, resorts, and serviced apartments across Malaysia.

Yang Berbahagia Dato' Indera Naresh Mohan, Group Chief Executive Officer of Hospitality 360 Sdn Bhd; Ms. Teng Car Men, Executive Director of Jesselton Newcity Development Sdn Bhd and Mr. Matt Holmes, Vice President & Head of Development of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (South East Asia and Pacific Rim) [L-R]

As H360 and Wyndham memorialize their common objective to continue their commercial dealings and deepen their business relations, we are witnessing the beginning of a new chapter in their illustrious partnership. Under the terms of their partnership agreement, H360 will deliver at least 15 hotels signed as franchises under various Wyndham-owned brands over the course of the next six years.



To mark this illustrious partnership, there were several Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) and agreements for H360 to manage, under various Wyndham brands, 4 hotels and luxury serviced apartments in Sabah.



The MoUs were signed between Wyndham and the developers of the hotel properties, namely, Jesselton Newcity Development Sdn. Bhd; and Sumbangan Aru KK Sdn. Bhd; for the properties that will in turn be managed as Wyndham Grand, Dolce by Wyndham, and Ramada by Wyndham brands. Construction of these hotels, totalling more than 2000 rooms will commence in phases starting in 2023 and is expected to complete by 2027.



In addition to the pipeline of current signings, H360 through the newly announced strategic partnership with Wyndham also has other hotel properties in the pipeline. They are namely our future flagship property, the Wyndham Grand TRX KL with more than 190 rooms, developed by Core Precious Development Sdn Bhd in which the construction is underway and due to complete by Q4 2023; and the newly built Ramada by Wyndham The Straits Johor Bahru with more than 190 rooms which will be operational by Q1 2023.



Furthermore, the under construction, 85 rooms luxury serviced apartment project Isola KLCC, developed by OCR Berhad, the 152 rooms Shahzan Kuantan in Pahang, the 204 rooms Trinidad Suites Puteri Harbour in Johor and three more properties namely the 88 rooms Lisbon Melaka, the 158 rooms Trigo Kuala Lumpur, and the 90 rooms Shahzan Frasers Hill are all expected to sign to Wyndham's Trademark Collection brand.



Looking ahead and through the various agreements, we target to achieve a portfolio of approximately 5000 rooms all over Malaysia by 2027.



Group Chief Executive Officer of Hospitality 360 Sdn Bhd, Dato' Indera Naresh Mohan said, "This is an exciting time for us as we expand our hotel management portfolio to more locations around the country. The properties we will manage are targeted at different segments of the market, from leisure travellers and families to business travellers. We are looking forward to working with Wyndham to ensure all our guests get a full and holistic experience in our managed properties."



Vice President of Development, South East Asia & Pacific for Wyndham, Matt Holmes said, "By signing this strategic agreement with Hospitality 360 Sdn. Bhd, we continue to grow our operational presence in Malaysia. This move will position Wyndham strongly to tap on the exponential rise in travel demand which has accelerated since early 2022 as borders reopen across key markets in Asia Pacific. Looking ahead towards the future, we are excited and happy to strengthen the partnership with Hospitality 360 in Malaysia and deliver our iconic 'Count on Me' service to our business and leisure guests."



Hospitality 360 Sdn Bhd: http://hospitality360.my/















Topic: Press release summary

Source: Hospitality 360

Sectors: Travel & Tourism, Daily News, Regional, Hospitality, Local Biz

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.



Hospitality 360 Feb 21, 2022 12:00 HKT/SGT Hospitality 360 Launches Kuantan 188, Malaysia's Second Tallest Tower; Targeting 350,000 Visitors This Year More news >> News Alerts