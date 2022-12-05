Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Tuesday, 6 December 2022, 02:45 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Expert Vision Consulting (EVC)
Domineum and Expert Vision Consulting (EVC) partner to drive Digital Transformation Globally

MECCA, Saudi Arabia, Dec 6, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The International Strategic Collaboration between UK-based Domineum (www.domineum.io) and Saudi-based Expert Vision Consulting (www.evc.sa) outlines the long-term goals between the two companies in line with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030. Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are among the most significant drivers of economic growth and an important area of focus of the Saudi Vision 2030: creating jobs, encouraging innovation, and strengthening economies. The aim of this partnership is to combine the strengths of each to drive digital transformation by creating access to new markets, new digital products, training, and investment tools.


Domineum Blockchain Solutions, which helps governments and businesses digitize their processes to increase efficiency offers a full suite of Blockchain applications including Identity verification solutions, Credential verification, Land and real estate solution, Cargo Tracking Note solutions, and other software for more efficient work, will provide digital transformation services and support small and large companies' growth across the world.

Expert Vision Consulting Company (EVC) is a Saudi-based company providing consulting services for decision-makers, enabling them to achieve their innovative business visions for the future. EVC has the capability to translate ideas into reality, serving both the Public Sector & Private Sector in three Areas: Consultation, Solutions, and Innovations.

EVC provides consultancy services related to major national projects by supporting many government agencies to achieve the Saudi Arabia Vision 2030 and has earned their clients' trust due to being keen as the first company clients look to as a partner trusted to provide a complete Digital Transformation journey for its clients. With a ranking reputation of being among the fastest-growing tech companies in Saudi Arabia.

The MoU was signed on the 25th of November 2022 at EVC headquarters in Mecca Saudi Arabia by DR Basim Zafar, Founder/CEO of Experts Vision Consulting (EVC), and Mohammed Ibrahim Jega, Co-Founder of Domineum Blockchain Solutions. We believe this partnership will accelerate and propel digital transformation in Governments and various industries such as health care, agriculture, fin-tech, education, commerce, energy, supply chains, etc.

Dr. Basim Zafar, the Founder/CEO, of Experts Vision Consulting (EVC), said, "As a company that continuously strives to empower the technology sector, we are delighted to collaborate with Domineum to offer multi-tier support to the public and private sector, companies as well as startups. We at EVC consider this partnership as part of the company's responsibility towards societal development."

Mohammed Ibrahim Jega, the Co-Founder of Domineum Blockchain Solutions, said "We are delighted to start our fruitful collaboration with EVC Saudi where we will leverage our mutual strength and further accelerate the digital transformation of Government and businesses. Digital transformation is more important than ever and Domineum with its fully integrated and intuitive solutions is a perfect choice for the effortless benefits possible for both governments and individual businesses."

For more information:

Ejeh Janet
E: business@domineum.io
Domineum Blockchain Solutions


Topic: Business Tieup
Source: Expert Vision Consulting (EVC)
Sectors: Cloud & Enterprise, Blockchain Technology, Digitalization, Regional, Local Biz
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Sri Trang introduces new Super Driver jobs for traditional natural rubber planters  
Dec 6, 2022 05:00 HKT/SGT
Domineum and Expert Vision Consulting (EVC) partner to drive Digital Transformation Globally  
Dec 6, 2022 02:45 HKT/SGT
Startups rapidly emerging from Central Japan - local entrepreneurs explain why  
Dec 5, 2022 21:00 HKT/SGT
Piper officially launches Luxury, Direct-to-Consumer, Jewelry Brand taking on High Margin Industry  
Dec 5, 2022 20:00 HKT/SGT
Hospitality 360 Expands Hotel Management Portfolio  
Dec 5, 2022 18:00 HKT/SGT
SAMURAI 2K Aerosol: Achieving Its Digital Transformation Vision  
Dec 5, 2022 17:30 HKT/SGT
Kitchen Culture Says Notices Filed to Correct Attempts By Director to Change ACRA Records of 5 Fellow Directors, Company Secretary and Address After Purported EGM That Has Been Deemed Invalid  
Dec 5, 2022 16:30 HKT/SGT
DOCOMO to Introduce Latest R&D and Technologies During "docomo Open House'23" Online Event  
Monday, December 5, 2022 3:52:00 PM
Mitsubishi Power Receives 55MW Geothermal Power Plant Order from Pertamina  
Monday, December 5, 2022 2:26:00 PM
Release of Mazda Integrated Report 2022  
Monday, December 5, 2022 11:30:00 AM
More Press release >>
 Events:
T10 Indian Pharma Champions Trophy 2022
1  -  7   December
Mumbai, India
World Fintech Show
5  -  6   December
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Solar & Energy Storage Congress SEA 2022
6   December
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar＆Energy Storage Congress SEA 2022
6   December
Bangkok, Thailand
SIGGRAPH Asia 2022
6  -  9   December
Daegu, South Korea
METAVSUMMIT
11  -  12   January
Dubai
Power Purchase Agreement (Online Course)
16   January
Virtual
IBEX INDIA
19  -  21   January
Mumbai, India
10th edition of IBEX INDIA
19  -  23   January
Mumbai, India
CX Leaders Strategy Forum PH
8   February
Manila, Philippines
Manufacturing IT Summit Indonesia 2022
15  -  16   February
Indonesia
CISO Malaysia
16   February
Kuala Lumpur , Malaysia
InnoRetail Asia Congress 2023
22  -  23   February
Singapore
Smart Digital Retail - The Philippine Edition
23   February
Manila, Philippines
Collections and Recovery Summit – India
23  -  24   February
Mumbai, India
Blockchain Life 2023
27  -  28   February
Dubai
Aviation Festival Asia 2023
28  February -  1   March
Singapore
inter airport South East Asia (IASEA)
1  -  3   March
Singapore
Connected America 2023
28  -  29   March
Dallas, Texas
BuildTech Asia 2023
28  -  30   March
Singapore
analytica Vietnam
19  -  21   April
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
Dubai Fintech Summit
8  -  9   May
Dubai
Future Energy Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok
ITC Asia
30  May -  1   June
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       