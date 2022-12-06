Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Wednesday, 7 December 2022, 12:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Nonfinite
Nonfinite Web3 Crypto Exchange Announces their Institutional partner

NEW YORK, NY, Dec 7, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Nonfinite is proud to announce that Nonfinite will be using Binance as one of their liquidity partner for the BTC/USDT spot trading via Binance, Kucoin, and Bitfinex Instituional. Nonfinite will allow their users to deposit and withdraw to their Binance, Kucoin, and Bitfinex wallet address instantly without fees.

Oh Shen King, CEO of Nonfinite labels this as the swap transaction optimization. Nonfinite users can save gas fees. At the same time, they are able save the energy consumption on blockchain mining. Currently the declared blockchain mining consumption is taking up as much 150 terawatt-hours of electricity annually.

Nonfinite runs crypto business for years, but they care about solutions to minimize carbon neutrality footprint. Nonfinite also provide their users with a new feature, they call it as Checker.

Nonfinite CEO says, "Checker allows our users to identify or check their incoming transaction address sources are reputable or flagged addresses. Sometimes, an address could be link to multiple transaction which involve illegal issues or money laundry. Checker can provide a good solution for a more secure trading environment."

Nonfinite CEO adds, "We don't want our big whales, wallet address link to all those activity, we doing our best to serve our whales and traders. With this feature Nonfinite user able to verify the sender address first before accept the crypto from the sender, as well as their receiver address is in good standing before sending them crypto. We will do our best to serve big whales and traders. With Checker's solution, all users are able to verify the sender's address before accepting crypto payment. Also they can make it clear if the recipient address in good condition before sending the crypto to them."

Nonfinite is also currently in progress to join Blockchain.info Kucoin, and Coinbase's institutional partner program.

Social Links
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nonfinite.ex

Media Contact
Media team, Nonfinite
Email: admin@nonfinite.com
Website: https://nonfinite.com

SOURCE: Nonfinite




