Exito DevOps Summit: India Physical Conference on 15th & 16th December 2022

BENGALURU, INDIA, Dec 8, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Exito DevOps summit is where the greatest minds meet. The summit provides the DevOps community and professionals with an opportunity to dive into the latest innovations and practices. Infrastructure management, cloud security, continuous delivery, compliance automation, and product roadmaps. Whatever your requirement, the Exito DevOps Summit has you covered. DevOps is a culture, movement, or practice that emphasises the collaboration and communication of both software developers and IT professionals while automating the process of software delivery and infrastructure changes. DevOps aims to establish a culture and environment where building, testing and releasing software can happen rapidly, frequently, and more reliably.



The global DevOps market size was valued at $ 6.78 billion in 2020, and is forecast to reach $57.90 billion by 2030. Exito DevOps summit brings together practitioners accelerating the delivery of reliable, secure software applications. To better understand how DevOps brings cross-functional stakeholders together to deliver software at a greater speed with agility without compromising on quality and security demands. We've crafted the best possible DevOps conference for you, so you can witness the future and be prepared before anybody else.



Learn from industry experts how your organization can leverage agile and DevOps concepts to improve deployment frequency and time to market, reduce lead time, and more successfully deliver stable new features.



Speakers like Anil Jain, Director Of Engineering (DevOps), Paytm, Ajmal Fridous, Lead DevOps Engineer, Airbus, Sanjay Singh, Head - DevSecOps, Games24x7, Ankit Giri, Independent Security Researcher, Abhinav Gupta, Vice President - Engineering, Meesho, Laisha Wadhwa, Software Engineer, Goldman Sachs, Sarthak Ahuja, Start- Up advisor, Soumya Ranjan Parida, AVP Engineering, (Head Of DevOps), Incred Financial Services, Rajdeep Bhattacharya, Head Of DevOps, Lenskart.com among many others will be sharing their experiences and expertise at the summit.



Event registration has commenced for Delegates and Sponsors.



- The delegates will be exposed to in-depth, trend-forward sessions &

workshops - practical takeaways and ideas to keep you ahead in the digital economy.

- The sponsors will be able to create an overwhelming branding in the event along

with meeting their prospects and displaying the products.

- Hundreds of seasoned marketers, strategists, designers, and more to network and connect

with. Meet your customers, vendors, expert resources, friends and colleagues on 15th & 16th December 2022.



Register now (https://exito-e.com/devopssummit/register-now.html) to engage at this grand event as the slots are filling up fast.



To know more about the event, you can visit us at: exitodevopssummit/india



About Exito:



We are a global B2B business events company focused on crafting bespoke solutions and contexts by designing platforms that create new business opportunities for our clients across concepts and industries. We cherish the trust over the last 12 years garnered from our partnering organizations globally, and with a growing team of young, vibrant, and creative individuals, Exito aims at success and perfection!





