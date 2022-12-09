Friday, 9 December 2022, 10:17 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: NEC Corporation NEC Wins Industry Awards Highlighting Open RAN Leadership

TOKYO, Dec 9, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) today announced the company was named winner in the 'Best Vendor' category at the prestigious Telecom Review Global Excellence Awards (bit.ly/3W1CNOf) for delivering the most open and high-performance 5G networks. The award win recognizes NEC's investment and innovation across its NEC Open Networks offering, including 4G, 5G, and new Massive Multiple Input Multiple Output Radio Units (mMIMO RUs), Open Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) software, 4G/5G cloud-native converged core, RAN, Transport, Core Automation, RIC, apps development, and System Integration (SI) capabilities.



The Telecom Review Excellence Awards were held at the Telecom Review Leaders' Summit, one of the largest annual gatherings of global leaders in ICT and telecoms, on December 7 and 8, 2022. NEC was recognized for its unique position and experience in large Tier-1 multi-vendor Operator Group Open RAN deployments. NEC's 'One-stop Network Integrator' capabilities and Open RAN and transport network transformation services drive the 5G network evolution by delivering open, carrier-grade end-to-end networks globally.



In addition, NEC won the Editors' Choice Award for `Most Innovative Open RAN Solution or Product' at Light Reading's Leading Lights Awards 2022 (bit.ly/3VMougU), recognizing industry leaders for their next-generation communications technology, applications, services, strategies, and innovations. The award win highlights NEC's leadership position in the Open Radio Unit (O-RU) segment. The 18 new RU products launched in 2022 complement NEC's existing portfolio to help meet the demands of private and public mobile networks that will drive Open RAN initiatives forward.



NEC was also highly commended for its 'Outstanding Contribution to Open RAN' at the Global Telecom Awards 2022 (bit.ly/3BkUa4K), which recognize innovation and excellence from the companies that are transforming the telecom industry.



Patrick Lopez, Global VP, Product Management for 5G Products at NEC said: "Another set of awards that recognize NEC's outstanding leadership in 5G Open RAN and our commitment to being 'radically open' in this industry. We are grateful to the judges for recognizing NEC's industry-leading suite of Cloud Native Converged Core and Open RAN solutions."



"NEC is synonymous with open, high performance, innovative 5G network integration and has proven its capabilities in the integration of complex multi-vendor end-to-end 5G ecosystems," added Lopez.



About NEC Corporation



NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at www.nec.com.





