Distinguished CAHK STAR Awards 2022 Reaffirms Cybersecurity Excellence

HONG KONG, Dec 9, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited (CITIC Telecom CPC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited ("CITIC Telecom", SEHK: 1883) and a leading Global-Local DICT solutions provider, is honored to announce its AI Visual Security solution has won Cybersecurity Excellence Gold Award at Communications Association of Hong Kong (CAHK) STAR Awards 2022. This award has affirmed the company's mission in turning innovative technologies into security superiority. CITIC Telecom CPC's AI Visual Security integrates AI, Visual Computing and the company's IT security expertise, reinventing the security model for enterprises' digital transformation worldwide.

CITIC Telecom CPC receives the CAHK STAR Awards 2022 - Cybersecurity Excellence Gold Award

AI Visual Security - Turning Innovative Technology into Security Superiority



CITIC Telecom CPC is honored to receive Cybersecurity Excellence Gold Award for AI Visual Security Solution. It recognizes CITIC Telecom CPC's unique capabilities and contributions to information security. AI Visual Security is a game changer reinventing the "Seeing is believing" security model, protecting enterprises from sophisticated malware with "Quick to Catch" trace.



Combining CITIC Telecom CPC's years of IT security expertise, operational best practices and the latest innovation technologies and powerful algorithms, AI Visual Security is able to counter cybersecurity threats with AI-powered visual security services for future enterprises, SEEING potential threats, QUICK identification of malware variants and CATCH the malware family in FAST ways. Compared to conventional zero-day unknown malware analysis using Sandbox technology, AI Visual Security is estimated to be 10x to 100x faster in identifying and classifying malware threats.



"We're excited to receive the prestigious and coveted CAHK STAR Awards 2022 -Cybersecurity Excellence Award, and thrilled to be recognized by leading experts from enterprises and industry associations," said Mr. Brook Wong, Chief Executive Officer of CITIC Telecom CPC. "The award validates CITIC Telecom CPC's innovation professionals and security expertise to develop breakthrough AI-Powered VISUAL Security solution that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of reinventing new security model."



AI Visual Security uses patent-pending AI-powered algorithm that integrates weakly supervised regularization algorithm, visual computing, and neural network for transforming dataset into graphic image and mapping potential malware. It delivers high algorithm efficiency and is able to process huge amount of data analysis scenarios and effectively prevent new evolving threats.



New SOC to Strengthen Data and Security Portfolio



Finding the right and adequate cybersecurity strategy remains one of the biggest challenges for enterprises. As a Global-Local DICT Service Partner, CITIC Telecom CPC is committed to use innovative technologies and world-class ICT infrastructure to support digital transformation and business intelligence initiatives of enterprises.



"We are committed to continuous innovation and to unleash the full potential of security. In addition to using innovative technologies in developing award-winning AI Visual Security solution, we also strive to address a surging IT security demand in China. We are therefore expanding our Security Operations Centers (SOC) capabilities and managed services for the enterprises with China operations," said Mr. Taylor Lam, Chief Strategy Officer of CITIC Telecom CPC. "The 3rd SOC in Shanghai will be ready to service in early 2023. It will be presented with dedicated network and security experts to strengthen data and security technologies and making enterprise-grade managed security services available to businesses of every size, at anywhere. The SOC in Shanghai will not only contributes to enhance our cloud, network and security capabilities to provide superior services to local enterprises, but will also empower international customers to optimize their business operations in China."



CITIC Telecom CPC's 3rd world-class 24x7 SOCs is located in China's financial hubs - Shanghai. To align with the company's Global-Local strategy and international service level, the newest SOC is certified with a series of international certifications and is complied with China's policy to ensure that threats and policies are handled using the best industry practices.



The company has strengthened upon existing capabilities to provide a comprehensive Managed Security Services with the required expertise, leading-edge technology and converged intelligent cloud-network solutions with cost-effective model. Its security portfolio is further empowered by offering SD-WAN, SASE managed services and multi-cloud security solutions with the extensive ICT infrastructure to support enterprises' digital transformation while safeguarding their businesses.



The Power of "Sparkling Biz Matters" Promotes Sustainable Development



Built on the strong capabilities in developing innovative solutions and managed services, CITIC Telecom CPC announced the launch of "Sparkling Biz Matters" marketing campaign, helping enterprises to deep dive into different matters, such as Cloud, Connectivity, Intelligence, Security and Sustainability, find out what matters their business and sparkle with expert-designed solutions in today's fast-changing business world.



Mr. Lam added, "CITIC Telecom CPC aims to support enterprises to reach their full potential and achieve their business goals in 2023. We look forward to working with different ecosystem partners and exploring the power of "Sparkling Biz Matters" for a sustainable future at CPC's Solutions Day 2023 in early next year."



About CITIC Telecom CPC

We are CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited ("CITIC Telecom CPC"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883), serving multinational enterprises the world over by addressing their specific ICT requirements with highly scalable tailored solutions built upon our flagship technology suites, comprising TrueCONNECT(TM) private network solutions, TrustCSI(TM) information security solutions, DataHOUSE(TM) cloud data center solutions, and SmartCLOUD(TM) cloud computing solutions.



With the motto "Innovation Never Stops," we leverage innovative technologies, embracing AI, AR, Big Data, IoT, and other cutting-edge emerging technologies to transform technical potential into business value for our customers. As an enterprise digital transformation partner, we strive to help our customers achieve industry-leading positions, high agility, and cost-efficiency through digitalization.



With our Global-Local capabilities, we are committed to providing our customers with one-stop-shop ICT solutions with superior quality. Having a worldwide footprint across 150 countries, including Asia, Europe and America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central Asia, our global network resources connect over 160 points of presence (POPs), 21 Cloud service centers, 30+ data centers, and two dedicated 24x7 Security Operations Centers (SOCs). We are certified with a series of international certifications, including SD-WAN Ready, ISO 9001, 14001, 20000, 27001, and 27017, to ensure our services compliance with international standards and resources for enterprises. We offer local professional services, superior delivery capabilities as well as exceptional customer experience and best practices through our global presence and extensive industry know-how, becoming a leading integrated intelligent ICT service provider to enterprise customers.



For more information, please visit www.citictel-cpc.com



