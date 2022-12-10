Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Saturday, December 10, 2022
Friday, 9 December 2022, 19:34 HKT/SGT
Source: Mitsubishi Motors
Mitsubishi Motors Corporation Passes Milestone of Five Million Vehicles Exported from Thailand

TOKYO, Dec 9, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) announced today that it had passed the milestone of exporting five million vehicles from Thailand.


The local production and sales company, Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (hereafter, MMTh), currently has three production plants and one engine plant in Laem Chabang, Chonburi Province. This makes it Mitsubishi Motors' largest production base outside of Japan.

Mitsubishi Motors established a sales company in Thailand in 1961 and began production in 1964. In 1988, the company became the first automotive manufacturer to start exporting from Thailand. Currently, MMTh has grown to export vehicles to more than 120 countries around the world, and in 2021, approximately 90 percent of the 340,000 vehicles* produced in Thailand were for export.

"Thailand is one of our most important bases, and its importance will continue to increase in the future," said Takao Kato, president and chief executive officer, Mitsubishi Motors. "Reaching an export volume of five million vehicles is a step to the continuous growth and expansion of production volume in Thailand. We will continue to focus on Thailand as the main region that drives our activities in ASEAN countries, which are the foundation of our business. At the same time, we will contribute to the development of the automobile industry in Thailand."

*Includes knockdown units.

About Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (TSE:7211) --a member of the Alliance with Renault and Nissan--, is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has about 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, mainland China, the Philippines, Viet Nam and Russia. Mitsubishi Motors has a competitive edge in SUVs, pickup trucks and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and appeals to ambitious drivers willing to challenge convention and embrace innovation. Since the production of our first vehicle more than a century ago, Mitsubishi Motors has been a leader in electrification--launched the i-MiEV -the world's first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, followed by the Outlander PHEV --the world's first plug-in hybrid electric SUV in 2013. The company announced a three-year business plan in July 2020 to introduce more competitive and cutting-edge models, including the Eclipse Cross (PHEV model), the all-new Outlander and the all-new Triton/L200.

For more information on Mitsubishi Motors, please visit the company's website at www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/.


