Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Tuesday, 13 December 2022, 10:30 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Rokko Holdings Ltd
Singapore-based Semiconductor Equipment and Materials Specialist Rokko Marks 30 Years of R&D Breakthroughs, Focus on Quality & Reliable Technical Support

SINGAPORE, Dec 13, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Rokko Holdings Ltd ("Rokko") has marked its 30th anniversary as a proven specialist in the global semiconductor industry, having overcome successive challenges and business cycles through its commitment to innovation and R&D, with a focus on quality and strong technical support at the core of its corporate culture.

Rokko's Founder and Managing Director Mr Gary Lim

With over 89 patents granted related to its semiconductor equipment and advanced material divisions, Rokko has remained nimble while forging industry leadership in providing advanced materials support as well as high-precision equipment for the back end (assembly, testing and packaging services) of the industry.

Headquartered in Singapore, it has benefited from the country's predictable industrial policy and robust legal framework that protects Intellectual Property. Fortuitously, the Singapore domicile has also allowed Rokko to navigate recent challenges of the U.S.-China 'tech war' that have impacted the semiconductor industry in particular.

Rokko has a substantial customer base in China and Taiwan which accounts for over half of its annual revenue for the past few years. The balance is derived from the ASEAN region which has generally avoided geopolitical tensions affecting the chip sector.

Rokko's Founder and Managing Director Mr Gary Lim said, "As 2022 draws to an end, we mark a major milestone in our history as a Singapore enterprise. Our management team has remained resolute in innovating constantly to stay ahead of the curve. This spirit has helped us to overcome many downturns in industry cycles, and in riding out the recent challenges of the pandemic."

According to market research by Gartner, the global semiconductor industry is estimated to achieve global revenue of USD612 billion in 2022. With many industry experts expecting the revenue to rise to USD1.0 trillion by 2030, the sector - and Rokko's prospects - remain bright.

Rokko was established in 1992 by Mr Lim, with an initial 12 employees. It has grown to a team of 250 that includes a pool of talented engineers, operating from 2 facilities in Singapore (including the corporate headquarters) and another 2 manufacturing facilities in Johor state, Malaysia.

The company is renowned for its proprietary back-end semiconductor high-precision equipment such as dual-track Auto Sawing and Sorting systems and Auto Vision Inspection (AVI) systems - which are sought after for their high productivity, reliability and quality.

These and other breakthrough equipment and tooling designs developed by Rokko's exceptional R&D team have set new industry standards. Customers using Rokko's products and solutions have been able to halve their capital expenditure for the complex singulation process of back-end semiconductor packaging and assembly in recent years.

In its second area of semiconductor expertise - advanced materials for semiconductor packaging - Rokko has successfully developed a complex IC leadframe design with an extremely fine line etching process to meet customers' advanced packaging standards.

Rokko's major customers now include the world's top-ranking Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Testing (OSAT) players as well as MNCs involved in advanced packaging materials. This successful record has helped Rokko to achieve a critical competitive advantage in volume production after substantial investments in R&D and capacity expansion in recent years.

With a strong commitment to sustainability, the company's environmentally conscious investments include a certified 'Class A' wastewater management system at its facility in Malaysia.

Rokko's products are also certified for the automobile industry's quality standard - IATF16949 - and are also accredited with the ISO14000 environmental compliance standard.

About Rokko Holdings Ltd.

Established in 1992, Rokko Holdings Ltd. ("Rokko") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") provide precision engineering services to well-established customers in the semiconductor and electronics industries. The Group has operations in 4 locations in Singapore and Malaysia, with a combined staff strength of 250. Rokko has been granted 89 patents to date. Its strong emphasis on R&D, backed by a team of talented engineers, has allowed the Company to thrive despite intense competition, and economic and industry cycles.

Rokko is renowned for breakthrough technology and deep commitment to quality and customer support dedicated to the back-end Semiconductor Assembly and Testing sector. Its products include complex IC leadframe design as well as high-precision tooling and equipment under ROKKO trademarks.

Rokko Holdings Ltd.
Tel: +65 6749 5885; Fax: +65 6747 5979
Email: sales@rokko.net
Website: www.rokko.net


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Rokko Holdings Ltd
Sectors: Electronics, Engineering
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Singapore-based Semiconductor Equipment and Materials Specialist Rokko Marks 30 Years of R&D Breakthroughs, Focus on Quality & Reliable Technical Support  
Dec 13, 2022 10:30 HKT/SGT
Major Global Medical Device Manufacturer OrbusNeich Medical Group Announces Details of Proposed Listing on the Main Board of HKEX  
Dec 13, 2022 10:10 HKT/SGT
International Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan announces $75M Global Investment Sports Tech Fund  
Dec 13, 2022 05:00 HKT/SGT
Indonesian Criminal Code won't harm investment  
Dec 12, 2022 16:00 HKT/SGT
Society Pass (Nasdaq: SOPA) to Present at the #Adapt International Convention 2022 on 13-14 December 2022  
Dec 12, 2022 14:00 HKT/SGT
ROOKIE Racing and TOYOTA announce participation in 25-hour endurance race in Thailand  
Monday, December 12, 2022 12:37:00 PM
Fujitsu Joins Scholarship Partner Program of Kamiyama Marugoto College of Design, Engineering and Entrepreneurship, Contributes One Billion Yen to Scholarship Fund  
Monday, December 12, 2022 9:36:00 AM
InvesTech Holdings and NTT Jointly Launch Smart Office SaaS Service Platform  
Dec 12, 2022 09:19 HKT/SGT
UREEQA partners i-Create to validate new NFT collection Joe Ravioli  
Dec 10, 2022 18:00 HKT/SGT
The Best of the Best Real Estate Developers, Projects Prevail at 17th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final  
Dec 10, 2022 14:05 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
METAVSUMMIT
11  -  12   January
Dubai
Power Purchase Agreement (Online Course)
16   January
Virtual
IBEX INDIA
19  -  21   January
Mumbai, India
10th edition of IBEX INDIA
19  -  23   January
Mumbai, India
CX Leaders Strategy Forum PH
8   February
Manila, Philippines
Manufacturing IT Summit Indonesia 2022
15  -  16   February
Indonesia
CISO Malaysia
16   February
Kuala Lumpur , Malaysia
InnoRetail Asia Congress 2023
22  -  23   February
Singapore
Smart Digital Retail - The Philippine Edition
23   February
Manila, Philippines
Collections and Recovery Summit – India
23  -  24   February
Mumbai, India
Blockchain Life 2023
27  -  28   February
Dubai
Aviation Festival Asia 2023
28  February -  1   March
Singapore
inter airport South East Asia (IASEA)
1  -  3   March
Singapore
Connected America 2023
28  -  29   March
Dallas, Texas
BuildTech Asia 2023
28  -  30   March
Singapore
analytica Vietnam
19  -  21   April
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
Dubai Fintech Summit
8  -  9   May
Dubai
Future Energy Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok
ITC Asia
30  May -  1   June
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       