TOKYO, Dec 13, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) has been recognized for leadership in corporate sustainability by global environmental non-profit CDP(1), securing a place on its prestigious "A List" four years in a row for tackling climate change, as well as acting to protect water security.



NEC has set forth a policy for "Living harmoniously with the earth to secure the future" under the NEC 2030VISION and positioned decarbonization as a priority management theme, materiality, from an ESG perspective. While working on the Mid-term Management Plan 2025, NEC is striving to provide solutions that contribute to realizing a decarbonized society, responding to global warming, and guaranteeing food and water security.



In addition to conducting business operations towards achieving SBT 1.5deg(2), NEC signed the "Business Ambition for 1.5degC Pledge"(3) in October 2021 and declared that greenhouse gas emissions throughout its entire supply chain will be virtually zero by 2050. Furthermore, NEC is accelerating activities with a view to achieving this declaration 10 years ahead of schedule.



NEC also participates in international initiatives in the field of natural capital, which requires complex solutions to climate change, and contributes to discussions to address issues as a whole around the world(4).



Going forward, NEC will continue to contribute to solving environmental issues, including climate change measures, water security and natural capital through the use of ICT.



(1) CDP is an international non-profit organization in which investors, companies, cities, nations, and regions operate a global information disclosure system to manage environmental impacts. Nearly 20,000 organizations around the world disclosed data through CDP in 2022, including more than 18,700 companies worth half of global market capitalization, and over 1,100 cities, states and regions.

(2) NEC upgrades its greenhouse gas reduction target to SBT1.5degC

www.nec.com/en/press/202106/global_20210611_01.html

(3) NEC signs the "Business Ambition for 1.5degC Pledge"

www.nec.com/en/press/202110/global_20211026_01.html

(4) NEC's approach to biodiversity

www.nec.com/en/global/csr/eco/life.html



About NEC Corporation



NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at www.nec.com.





