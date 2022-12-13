Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Wednesday, 14 December 2022, 11:56 HKT/SGT
Sirnaomics Executive Director Dr. Xiaochang Dai to Deliver Keynote Speech at BIOHK2022

Germantown, MD, USA and Hong Kong, China, Dec 14, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Sirnaomics Ltd. (the "Company" or "Sirnaomics", stock code: 2257.HK), a leading biopharmaceutical company in the discovery and development of advanced therapeutics centered around the messenger RNA ("mRNA"), announced today that its Executive Director Dr. Xiaochang Dai will deliver a keynote speech at BIOHK2022, the first major biotech conference to be held in Hong Kong since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Dai will address the impacts of next-generation therapeutic delivery approaches developed around natural biological processes - broadly referred as RNA interference - to 'silence' the expression of specific genes that can cause diseases such as cancer.

He will speak on December 14, 2022, at the opening of the three-day BIOHK2022, which will include Mr. Chun-Ying Leung, Vice Chairperson of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference ("CPPCC") and Former Chief Executive of Hong Kong (2012-2017) as panel leaders. BIOHK2022 will gather world-renowned business leaders, investors, and academics to highlight the HKSAR's efforts to position the city as a strategic global hub for biotech and related investments.

These efforts, being rejuvenated three years since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, seek to address opportunities for biotech investment in the Greater Bay Area, leveraging on Hong Kong as the gateway to mainland China. Supported by governmental, social and private resources in last two decades, the biotech sector has also benefited from new listing rules adopted in 2018 by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange ("HKEX") to spur the growth of the sector regionally and globally.

These rules include allowing pre-revenue biotech companies to be listed on the HKEX. Sirnaomics was listed on HKEX mainboard on December 30, 2021, the first RNAi biotech firm listed in Asia, and further became a Constituent of Hang Seng Family of indexes on August 19, 2022.

Dr. Dai's speech "Translating RNA from Bench to Bed and Beyond" will address how the pandemic has increased awareness and adoption of RNAi therapeutics worldwide. He will also discuss how accelerated advancement from initial research in the laboratory bench to clinical trials and beyond will impact the healthcare sector. Those developments can open up significant new opportunities for regional collaborations and investments in therapeutics and new delivery platforms, as well as in biopharmaceutical manufacturing.

Sirnaomics as a global leader in RNAi therapeutic discovery and development, has dedicated 15 years of efforts in United States and Asia, to find cures for various unmet clinical needs including oncology, fibrosis, antiviral, cardiometabolic diseases and others. By participating in BIOHK2022, Sirnaomics seeks to connect further with the international biotech market and engage more invaluable discussions with potential investors and collaborators about recent research progress and expansion strategies of the Company.

About Sirnaomics
Sirnaomics is an RNA therapeutics biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in preclinical and clinical stages that focuses on the discovery and development of innovative drugs for indications with medical needs and large market opportunities. Sirnaomics is the first clinical-stage RNA therapeutics company to have a strong presence in both China and the United States, and also the first company to achieve positive Phase IIa clinical outcomes in oncology for an RNAi therapeutic for its core product, STP705. Learn more at www.sirnaomics.com.

About BIOHK
Hong Kong Biotechnology Organization (HKBIO), established in 2010 by reputable industry and esteemed academic representatives, is a non-profit organization which continuously strives to promote Hong Kong as the biotech hub of Asia. BIOHK is an international convention organized by HKBIO to introduce novel state-of-the-art biotech innovations from around the globe, with the purpose of providing an extensive platform to allow pioneers of the biotech industry to convene. From infectious diseases like COVID-19 to the latest cancer treatments and diagnostics to big data analytics, BIOHK2022 is an unparalleled event covering the most relevant and timely topics in biotechnology.



