Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, December 15, 2022
Thursday, 15 December 2022, 10:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Fight Zone
Fight Zone Opens Inaugural Performance Centre at Suntec City

SINGAPORE, Dec 15, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Fight Zone, a born-in-Singapore fitness brand today announced the opening of its first franchised outlet at Suntec City. Located in the heart of Singapore's business district, the outlet will also be the first among its outlets to focus on physical transformation of clients and muaythai, moving away from just providing high-intensity training.




The Fight Zone Performance Centre will be the first of six franchised Fight Zone fitness centres which will open all around Singapore in 2023 as the brand aggressively expands its presence locally.

Apart from personal training with authentic muaythai, there will also be specialised kettlebell classes and Suples Bulgarian Bag strength and conditioning classes with the sole aim of helping members undergo their fitness and transformation programmes.

Said Sasidharan Unnithan, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Fight Zone, "We have come a long way since opening the first Fight Zone outlet five years ago. While the pandemic set our plans back for a while, we are now back on track to continue growing Fight Zone as a brand which helps people transform their lives."

"While the last two years have been somewhat difficult for the fitness industry brought about by the unpredictable nature of the pandemic, we are proud to have been able to come out of it successfully and are now poised for growth. Our next step for Fight Zone would be to take the brand regional."

Added Hsien Naidu, CEO of Top Franchise Asia, "Fight Zone is a growing brand which shows a great deal of potential not just in Singapore, but in the region. With citizens of the region experiencing increased standards of living and better quality of life, it is inevitable that many will start investing in fitness as a means of improving their mental and physical wellbeing."

Fight Zone opened its first outlet in Suntec City in 2017 and since then, have added two more outlets at Velocity at Novena and AMK Hub at Ang Mo Kio. The newly opened Fight Zone Performance Centre with its muaythai focus will also help develop the popularity of muaythai as a sport.

Said President of the Singapore Muaythai Federation Clement Ong, "With more Fight Zone outlets, this will provide more venues for the learning, development and promotion of Muaythai as a sport."

Members of the public can sign up as members of the all-new Fight Zone Performance Centre here ( https://www.fightzonesg.com/book-a-trial/ ). Potential business owners looking to start their own Fight Zone franchise outlets can connect with the team here ( https://www.fightzonesg.com/contact/ ).

About Fight Zone

Fight Zone was first conceptualised in 2017 and began with its first fitness outlet in Suntec City. The brainchild of CEO and Founder Sasidharan Unnithan, it was conceptualised with the objective of giving working professionals and fitness buffs an innovative way of keeping fit without taking too much of their daily time. Fight Zone uses various techniques and fitness forms to keep enthusiasts and members engaged throughout their workout. https://www.fightzonesg.com/

Media Contact:
hello@swstrategies.org


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Fight Zone
Sectors: Daily News, Regional, Local Biz, Sports
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Fight Zone Opens Inaugural Performance Centre at Suntec City  
Dec 15, 2022 10:00 HKT/SGT
PropertyGuru Asia Real Estate Summit 2022 calls for responsible innovation and adaptive reinvention  
Dec 15, 2022 09:38 HKT/SGT
Data Shows 50% of New Trials Have Sites in Asia Pacific  
Dec 15, 2022 09:00 HKT/SGT
Sirnaomics Announces Positive Interim Data from Phase IIb Clinical Trial of STP705 in Adults with Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma In Situ  
Dec 14, 2022 23:15 HKT/SGT
Preventing Strokes and Heart Attacks Doesn't Have to Come with the Risk of Life-threatening Bleeding  
Dec 14, 2022 21:45 HKT/SGT
EC Healthcare wins "Best in Healthcare Sector" at IR Magazine's Greater China Awards 2022  
Dec 14, 2022 21:35 HKT/SGT
Toyota Motor Thailand Marks 60th Anniversary  
Wednesday, December 14, 2022 7:07:00 PM
Eco Expo Asia opens today  
Dec 14, 2022 19:00 HKT/SGT
Tonghai Financial Garners CarbonCare Label Three Years in A Row, "CarbonCare Label Level 3 - Achievement" This Year and "CarbonCare Star Label" Special Recognition  
Dec 14, 2022 18:00 HKT/SGT
Digital Entertainment Asset (DEA) Raises USD10M from LDA Capital  
Dec 14, 2022 16:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
METAVSUMMIT
11  -  12   January
Dubai
Power Purchase Agreement (Online Course)
16   January
Virtual
IBEX INDIA
19  -  21   January
Mumbai, India
10th edition of IBEX INDIA
19  -  23   January
Mumbai, India
CX Leaders Strategy Forum PH
8   February
Manila, Philippines
Manufacturing IT Summit Indonesia 2022
15  -  16   February
Indonesia
CISO Malaysia
16   February
Kuala Lumpur , Malaysia
InnoRetail Asia Congress 2023
22  -  23   February
Singapore
Smart Digital Retail - The Philippine Edition
23   February
Manila, Philippines
Collections and Recovery Summit – India
23  -  24   February
Mumbai, India
Blockchain Life 2023
27  -  28   February
Dubai
Aviation Festival Asia 2023
28  February -  1   March
Singapore
inter airport South East Asia (IASEA)
1  -  3   March
Singapore
Connected America 2023
28  -  29   March
Dallas, Texas
BuildTech Asia 2023
28  -  30   March
Singapore
analytica Vietnam
19  -  21   April
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
Dubai Fintech Summit
8  -  9   May
Dubai
Future Energy Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok
ITC Asia
30  May -  1   June
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       