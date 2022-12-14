Wednesday, 14 December 2022, 19:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: HKTDC Eco Expo Asia opens today A major hub for green technology, products and insights into achieving carbon neutrality

HONG KONG, Dec 14, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The Eco Expo Asia 2022, jointly organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd and co-organised by the Environment and Ecology Bureau of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), begins today at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). The four-day Expo runs until 17 December and adopts the brand-new EXHIBITION+ model, which allows exhibitors and buyers to extend interactions from the physical fair to the online platform "Click2Match" until 24 December. The last day of the event on 17 December is open to the public for free to encourage them to take part in green activities and practice green living.

The Eco Expo Asia 2022, jointly organised by HKTDC and Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd, opens today.

HKTDC Deputy Executive Director Sophia Chong, spoke at the Opening Ceremony today.

Tse Chin-wan, Secretary for Environment & Ecology of the HKSAR Government visits the fairground with Sophia Chong, Deputy Executive Director of the HKTDC, and other VIP guests.

Tse Chin-wan, Secretary for Environment and Ecology, HKSAR Government and Sophia Chong, Deputy Executive Director, HKTDC, officiated at the expo's opening ceremony this afternoon. In her remarks, Ms Chong said: "Themed under 'Green Innovations for Carbon Neutrality', this year's Expo attracted close to 250 exhibitors from nine countries and regions gathering the latest green products, technology and solutions under one roof. It provides a prominent business platform for different industries to capture green business opportunities and help push forward sustainable development globally".



Eco Asia Conference brings together industry leaders to unveil new trends and insights



As the key event of the Expo, this year's Eco Asia Conference will be held from today to 16 December. The conference brings together industry leaders from all over the world to share their insights on the four major issues of environmental protection. In the session 'Potential of Repair and Reuse in Achieving a Circular Business Model', Simon Ng, Chief Executive Officer of the Business Environment Council, was invited to deliver a welcome address, followed by a discussion among representatives of the Business Environment Council and industry leaders on how to integrate item repair and reuse in different business models to drive a circular economy in Hong Kong.



For the session 'Government Session: Carbon Neutrality - Challenges and Opportunities Ahead', Zhou Guomei, Director General, Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, Ministry of Ecology and Environment; Lu Xiulu, Director-General, Department of Ecology and Environment of Guangdong Province; Tam Vai Man, Director of the Environmental Protection Bureau of Macao SAR Government and Li Shuisheng, Director, Ecology and Environment Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality were invited to present the policies and share the latest developments for achieving carbon neutrality in Mainland China and Macao SAR.



Eco Asia Conference will focus on two main themes tomorrow, including 'Advancing Net Zero - Retrofit for Building Energy Efficiency' and 'Green & Sustainable Finance Session: Establishing Hong Kong as a Regional Carbon Trading Hub'. In the first session, representatives from the Hong Kong Green Building Council and Sino Estates Management Limited discuss how building energy-saving retrofit projects can help drive Hong Kong towards carbon neutrality. In the second session, the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX), Securities and Futures Commission and a number of industry leaders have been invited to talk about green and sustainable financial market momentum in Mainland China, Hong Kong and globally, with a focus on how to establish Hong Kong as a regional carbon trading market. On the third day (16 December), the much-anticipated '3rd Hydrogen Economy Forum' has invited a number of experts to talk about the latest developments in the use of hydrogen as a main energy source within the global economy.



In recent years, the world has committed to the development of a green and sustainable global economy. The Expo has received strong support from HSBC, and has invited Carrie Ng, Head of Sustainable Finance, Commercial Banking, Hong Kong, HSBC; Ophelia Lin, Founder and Managing Director, Meiriki Japan Company Limited; Joy Song, Vice General Manager, CECEP Environmental Consulting Group Limited; Johnny Tam, Co-founder & BIM Scientist, XenseTech, and Jenny Lee, Under Secretary General, Hong Kong Green Finance Association to talk about 'Sustainable Finance in Accelerating the Net Zero Transition: SME and ClimateTech'. The Expo has also invited Max Wong, Managing Director of Project & Operations (HK), Link Asset Management Limited to introduce their latest sustainability initiatives through 'A Real Time Walk to See How We Link Sustainability with Communities'.



Japan Pavilion returns to the Expo with largest line-up ever



The Expo includes a strong line-up of exhibitors from Mainland China, Singapore and Taiwan in Asia, and exhibitors from France, Germany and Sweden in Europe. Alongside the individual exhibitors, the Canadian and Japanese Pavilions return again this year to showcase their national strengths. The Japan Pavilion (booth 1B-E22&E26) is backed by the Hong Kong Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Japan External Trade Organization, featuring the largest line-up ever with 38 exhibitors. Toyota Tsusho HK, a subsidiary of the Toyota Group, introduces ecological and renewable energy technology including developments in hydrogen energy use; YKK Hong Kong showcases environmentally friendly zippers made from plant-based materials, as well as a newly launched waterproof zipper made from recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic.



The Canada Pavilion (booth 1B-E16) includes exhibitors from the fields of waste treatment, green buildings, solar power generation, and the Internet of Things (IoT). CarbonCure Technologies Incorporated, an exhibitor making its debut appearance at the Expo, introduces its innovative technology for using recycled carbon dioxide to manufacture reinforced concrete.



"Green Transportation" zone displays single-deck hydrogen energy bus



The latest Policy Address mentioned that the HKSAR Government will cease new registration of fuel-powered and hybrid private cars by 2035. The "Green Transportation" zone at the Expo gathers the latest electric vehicles and charging facilities to help the industry seize business opportunities. The largest exhibitor, Wisdom Motors (HK) Limited (booth 1A-C31), displays its single-deck hydrogen energy bus along with the double-decker electric buses serving in Hong Kong to promote carbon neutrality. Richburg Corporation Limited (booth 1B-B32) features its improved and upgraded versions of electric cars in which the battery life and fast charging performance have been greatly improved, allowing an 80% recharge in just 42 minutes.



Diverse eco-friendly products lead to a green lifestyle



In the "Eco-friendly Products" zone, Novetex Textiles Limited (booth 1B-A24) introduces its textile recycling system "The Billie System", which converts waste from textiles into high-quality recycled fibres. Combining with raw and recycled materials, the System produces unique recycled yarns to help make the clothing and fashion industries green. In the "Water Treatment and Quality Management" zone, ShaanXi ORCA Electronic Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd (ORCAUBOAT) (booth 1B-C25) presents an unmanned environmentally friendly vessel which can navigate and clean garbage round the clock on a pre-set course.



"Green Buildings and Energy Efficiency Zone" displays include a small, but high-efficiency generator system developed by Robin Energy Limited (booth 1B-E12), which can generate electricity in light wind conditions, representing a boost to the conversion efficiency of wind energy to electricity; Huawei International Co Limited's (booth 1B-E07) solar energy storage system can switch to backup mode using stored energy in 5 seconds if a power outage occurs at home; and an exterior wall coating based on Japanese rocket and aerospace technology from new exhibitor Nishitani (Asia) Limited that helps buildings block ultraviolet rays to increase building energy efficiency.



Green Workshops and other inspiring activities on Public Day to promote a green lifestyle



The last day of the Expo (17 December) will be open to the public for free, with the aim of inspiring individuals to adopt a green lifestyle. The day will offer a series of environmental protection seminars, including ones led by the Environmental Protection Department, 'Reduce Disposable Plastic Tableware at Source' and 'Sharing of the Latest Policies of Environment and Ecology Bureau', as well as a 'Climate Change - Its Causes and Effects' session organised by the Hong Kong Observatory. Green Workshops like 'Pearl Bracelet Workshop', 'DIY Toy Workshop', 'Build Your Own Water Filter STEM Workshop' and immersive activities including virtual reality (VR) experiences, will be held to encourage the public to practise green living and reduce waste proactively.



Website: www.ecoexpoasia.com

HKTDC Media Room: http://mediaroom.hktdc.com

Photo download link: https://bit.ly/3Wiqsp0



About HKTDC



The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedIn.



Media enquiries

Please contact the HKTDC's Communications and Public Affairs Department:

Clementine Cheung, Tel: +852 2584 4514, Email: clementine.hm.cheung@hktdc.org

Eric Wong, Tel: +852 2584 4575, Email: eric.ks.wong@hktdc.org





Topic: Press release summary

Source: HKTDC

Sectors: Trade Shows, Environment, ESG

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

