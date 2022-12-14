Wednesday, 14 December 2022, 19:07 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Toyota Motor Corporation Toyota Motor Thailand Marks 60th Anniversary

TOKYO, Dec 14, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces that Toyota Motor Thailand Co., Ltd. (TMT), its vehicle manufacturing and distribution subsidiary in Thailand, held a ceremony today in Bangkok, Thailand to celebrate its 60th anniversary.



Approximately 1,500 people attended the ceremony, including Supattanapong Punmeechaow, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy of the Kingdom of Thailand, and other members of the Thai government, as well as representatives from local suppliers and dealers. Attendees from Toyota included TMC President Akio Toyoda and TMT President Noriaki Yamashita. President Toyoda expressed his gratitude to Thailand and his commitment to making further contributions.



For more information, visit https://global.toyota/en/newsroom/corporate/38421226.html.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Toyota Motor Corporation

Sectors: Automotive

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

