Wednesday, 14 December 2022, 21:35 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: EC Healthcare EC Healthcare wins "Best in Healthcare Sector" at IR Magazine's Greater China Awards 2022

HONG KONG, Dec 14, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - EC Healthcare (the "Company", which together with its subsidiaries is referred to as the "Group", SEHK stock code: 2138), the largest non-hospital medical group in Hong Kong, is pleased to announce the Group has garnered the "Best in Healthcare Sector" at IR Magazine's Greater China Awards 2022.



IR Magazine has honored excellence in investor relations around the world with awards which recognize companies that are leading the way for the IR community. This award is determined by the input of hundreds of analysts and portfolio managers, who give their opinions on which companies provide them with the best IR service. Winning this award showcases the Group's commitment to upholding the highest standard of investor relations and carries the weight of recognition from the entire investment community.



Mr. Eddy Tang, Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of EC Healthcare said, "The Group is honored to receive the "Best in Healthcare Sector" from IR Magazine Awards - Greater China 2022. This prestige Award demonstrates the recognition of our Group's efforts to achieve excellences in corporate governance, investor relations, transparency, and communication channel building. Looking forward, we will continue to spare tremendous effort with the aim of further consolidating the leading position in the healthcare market and make premium medical service affordable, attenable and sustainable. The Group wishes to excel together with our much-valued stakeholders to maximize overall welfare of our company and the greater community."



About EC Healthcare

EC Healthcare is Hong Kong's largest non-hospital medical service provider*, leveraging its core businesses of preventive and precision medicine, and committed to developing medical artificial intelligence by integrating its multi-disciplinary medical services. The move, which is supported by the Group's high-end branding and quality customer services, is aimed at offering customers safe and effective healthcare and medical services with professionalism. The Group is a constituent stock of the Hang Seng Composite Index and the MSCI Hong Kong Small Cap Index.



The Group principally engages in the provision of one-stop medical and health care services in Greater China. The Group provides a full range of services and products under its well-known brands, including those of its one-stop aesthetic medical solutions provider DR REBORN which has ranked first in Hong Kong by sales for years, a professional hair care center HAIR FOREST, primary care clinics jointly established with health management centre re:HEALTH, a vaccine centre Hong Kong Professional Vaccine HKPV, General outpatient clinic Tencent Doctorwork, the largest one-stop pain management centre in Hong Kong New York Medical Group, the comprehensive dental centres Bayley & Jackson Dental Surgeons, EC DENTAL CARE and Health and Care Dental Clinic, an advanced diagnostic and imaging centre HKAI, an oncology treatment centre reVIVE, a day procedure centre HKMED, a specialty clinic PREMIER MEDICAL CENTRE, SPECIALISTS CENTRAL and NEW MEDICAL CENTER, a paediatric centre PRIME CARE, a gynaecology specialist ZENITH MEDICAL CENTER AND PRENATAL DIAGNOSIS CENTRE, PathLab Medical Laboratories, Ophthalmology Center VIVID EYE and EC Veterinary Hospital and Imaging Center.



*According to independent research conducted by Frost and Sullivan in terms of revenue in 2020 and 2021







Topic: Press release summary

Source: EC Healthcare

Sectors: Healthcare & Pharm

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

