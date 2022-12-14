|
|
|
|
HONG KONG, Dec 14, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - EC Healthcare (the "Company", which together with its subsidiaries is referred to as the "Group", SEHK stock code: 2138), the largest non-hospital medical group in Hong Kong, is pleased to announce the Group has garnered the "Best in Healthcare Sector" at IR Magazine's Greater China Awards 2022.
IR Magazine has honored excellence in investor relations around the world with awards which recognize companies that are leading the way for the IR community. This award is determined by the input of hundreds of analysts and portfolio managers, who give their opinions on which companies provide them with the best IR service. Winning this award showcases the Group's commitment to upholding the highest standard of investor relations and carries the weight of recognition from the entire investment community.
Mr. Eddy Tang, Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of EC Healthcare said, "The Group is honored to receive the "Best in Healthcare Sector" from IR Magazine Awards - Greater China 2022. This prestige Award demonstrates the recognition of our Group's efforts to achieve excellences in corporate governance, investor relations, transparency, and communication channel building. Looking forward, we will continue to spare tremendous effort with the aim of further consolidating the leading position in the healthcare market and make premium medical service affordable, attenable and sustainable. The Group wishes to excel together with our much-valued stakeholders to maximize overall welfare of our company and the greater community."
About EC Healthcare
EC Healthcare is Hong Kong's largest non-hospital medical service provider*, leveraging its core businesses of preventive and precision medicine, and committed to developing medical artificial intelligence by integrating its multi-disciplinary medical services. The move, which is supported by the Group's high-end branding and quality customer services, is aimed at offering customers safe and effective healthcare and medical services with professionalism. The Group is a constituent stock of the Hang Seng Composite Index and the MSCI Hong Kong Small Cap Index.
The Group principally engages in the provision of one-stop medical and health care services in Greater China. The Group provides a full range of services and products under its well-known brands, including those of its one-stop aesthetic medical solutions provider DR REBORN which has ranked first in Hong Kong by sales for years, a professional hair care center HAIR FOREST, primary care clinics jointly established with health management centre re:HEALTH, a vaccine centre Hong Kong Professional Vaccine HKPV, General outpatient clinic Tencent Doctorwork, the largest one-stop pain management centre in Hong Kong New York Medical Group, the comprehensive dental centres Bayley & Jackson Dental Surgeons, EC DENTAL CARE and Health and Care Dental Clinic, an advanced diagnostic and imaging centre HKAI, an oncology treatment centre reVIVE, a day procedure centre HKMED, a specialty clinic PREMIER MEDICAL CENTRE, SPECIALISTS CENTRAL and NEW MEDICAL CENTER, a paediatric centre PRIME CARE, a gynaecology specialist ZENITH MEDICAL CENTER AND PRENATAL DIAGNOSIS CENTRE, PathLab Medical Laboratories, Ophthalmology Center VIVID EYE and EC Veterinary Hospital and Imaging Center.
*According to independent research conducted by Frost and Sullivan in terms of revenue in 2020 and 2021
Topic: Press release summary
Source: EC Healthcare
Sectors: Healthcare & Pharm
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
|
|
|
|
|EC Healthcare
|Nov 24, 2022 13:02 HKT/SGT
|
EC Healthcare Announces FY2022/23 Interim Results, Revenue Increased 31.1% YoY Mainly Driven by Medical Services
|Oct 17, 2022 08:48 HKT/SGT
|
EC Healthcare expects a record-high semi-annual sales volume in first half of FY23 of no less than HK$1.8 billion, Represents no less than 17% Y-o-Y increase
|Oct 3, 2022 10:08 HKT/SGT
|
EC Healthcare Acquires Multi-Disciplinary Healthcare Services Chain in Hong Kong
|Sept 9, 2022 16:46 HKT/SGT
|
EC Healthcare Chairman Mr. Eddy Tang Further Increases Shareholding, Exhibiting Unwavering Assurance in the Future Development of the Group
|Sept 8, 2022 17:20 HKT/SGT
|
EC Healthcare and AXA Jointly Establish the FIRST AXA Medical Centre
|Sept 2, 2022 17:31 HKT/SGT
|
EC Healthcare Chairman Mr. Eddy Tang Increases Shareholding, Demonstrating Full Confidence in the Group's Future Development
|July 25, 2022 21:00 HKT/SGT
|
EC Healthcare expects sales volume to increase no less than 17% Y-o-Y to no less than HK$860 million in the first quarter
|July 18, 2022 17:00 HKT/SGT
|
EC Healthcare Provides Healthcare Services for Signature and Prestige Banking Customers of Hang Seng Bank
|June 30, 2022 11:06 HKT/SGT
|
EC Healthcare and Yoho Group Form Strategic Partnership
|June 27, 2022 11:42 HKT/SGT
|
EC Healthcare Received "Institutional Investor" 2022 Multiple Awards in All-Asia Executive Team Rankings
|More news >>