|
|
|
|Thursday, 15 December 2022, 11:20 HKT/SGT
|
Source: Eisai
|
TOKYO, Dec 15, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that Eisai and Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis have entered into a comprehensive research collaboration agreement aiming to create potential novel treatments for neurodegenerative disorders, including Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease (PD).
Washington University is world leading in research on prevention, diagnosis, biomarkers and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The two organizations have been collaborating in AD research. The Phase II/III Tau NexGen Study conducted by the Dominantly Inherited Alzheimer Network Trials Unit (DIAN-TU), led by the University's School of Medicine, is exploring the safety, tolerability, biomarkers and cognitive efficacy of Eisai's anti-MTBR (microtubule binding region) tau antibody E2814 for the treatment of dominantly inherited Alzheimer's disease (DIAD). In this study, the anti-amyloid beta (Aβ) protofibril antibody lecanemab (generic name, development code: BAN2401) was selected as the background anti-amyloid agent.
The collaboration strategically combines Washington University scientists" expertise in the fundamental and clinical research in neurodegenerative diseases, such as dementia, with Eisai's extensive experience in drug discovery and development. Using human biology, the aim is to create multiple novel therapeutic candidates as well as discover and identify biomarkers within the next five years. Eisai will have the option rights to develop and commercialize any compounds and biomarkers that meet certain criteria in terms of research and development milestones. In the case that Eisai chooses to exercise the options, Eisai will pay Washington University milestone payments and royalties on future sales of each licensed compounds.
Dr. Teiji Kimura, Ph.D., Academia and Industry Alliance Officer, Deep Human Biology Learning (DHBL) Office of Eisai, commented, "Patients living with neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, struggle with critical unmet medical needs, which is the reason neurology is a key therapeutic area for Eisai. By collaborating with world-leading research institutions such as Washington University in St. Louis, Eisai is working to fulfill our human health care mission and provide potential new and targeted disease-modifying therapies with the ultimate goal of achieving a world free of neurodegenerative disease."
About Washington University School of Medicine
WashU Medicine is a global leader in academic medicine, including biomedical research, patient care and educational programs with 2,700 faculty. Its National Institutes of Health (NIH) research funding portfolio is the fourth largest among U.S. medical schools, has grown 54% in the last five years, and, together with institutional investment, WashU Medicine commits well over $1 billion annually to basic and clinical research innovation and training. Its faculty practice is consistently within the top five in the country, with more than 1,790 faculty physicians practicing at over 60 locations and who are also the medical staffs of Barnes-Jewish and St. Louis Children's hospitals of BJC HealthCare. WashU Medicine has a storied history in MD/PhD training, recently dedicated $100 million to scholarships and curriculum renewal for its medical students, and is home to top-notch training programs in every medical subspecialty as well as physical therapy, occupational therapy, and audiology and communications sciences.
Media Inquiries:
Public Relations Department, Eisai Co., Ltd.
+81-(0)3-3817-5120
Eisai Inc (U.S.)
Libby Holman 201-753-1945
Libby_Holman@eisai.com
Topic: Press release summary
Source: Eisai
Sectors: BioTech
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
|
|
|
|
|Eisai
|Dec 1, 2022 19:09 HKT/SGT
|
Eisai to Present Preclinical and Clinical Research on Eribulin at the 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium
|Nov 30, 2022 09:21 HKT/SGT
|
Eisai Presents Full Results of Lecanemab Phase 3 Confirmatory Clarity Ad Study for Early Alzheimer's Disease at Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Conference
|Nov 30, 2022 08:31 HKT/SGT
|
Eleven Experts from Leading Medical Institutions and Eight Experts from Eisai Publish Full Results of Lecanemab Phase 3 Confirmatory Clarity Ad Study for Early Alzheimer's Disease in the New England Journal of Medicine
|Nov 29, 2022 18:28 HKT/SGT
|
Eisai Announces Approval of Partial Change to Label for Dosage and Administration of Aricept for Treatment of Dementia with Lewy Bodies
|Nov 24, 2022 08:04 HKT/SGT
|
Eisai to Present Latest Data on Perampanel at the 76th American Epilepsy Society (AES) Annual Meeting
|Nov 22, 2022 13:10 HKT/SGT
|
To Develop Japan's First Blood Biomarker-Based Diagnostic Workflow for Dementia Shimadzu, Eisai, Oita University, and Usuki City Medical Association Commence Joint Research
|Nov 21, 2022 10:50 HKT/SGT
|
Eisai to Present Full Findings from Lecanemab Confirmatory Phase 3 Clinical Trial (Clarity AD) and Other Alzheimer's Disease Research at The 15th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Conference
|Nov 16, 2022 10:46 HKT/SGT
|
Metoject Subcutaneous Injection Syringe (Methotrexate) Launched In Japan For Rheumatoid Arthritis
|Nov 7, 2022 08:15 HKT/SGT
|
Eisai to Divest Rights for Muscle Relaxant Myonal, Vertigo, and Equilibrium Disturbance Treatment Merislon in Asia to DKSH
|Nov 4, 2022 14:42 HKT/SGT
|
Eisai's Sales Subsidiary Collaborates with Thai Life Insurance to Support Access to Treatments for Dementia, Including Alzheimer's Disease, in Thailand
|More news >>