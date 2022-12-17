Saturday, 17 December 2022, 10:00 HKT/SGT Share:

ABU DHABI, UAE, Dec 17, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - International cricketer and entrepreneur Shikhar Dhawan has launched Da One Global Ventures (DOGV), a $75 million Global SportsTech Venture Fund focusing on innovation across the Sports spectrum. The multi-stage fund, with a greenshoe option of $25 million, is to incorporate in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), with its vibrant business ecosystem and robust regulatory framework, and include a SportsTech Accelerator and eSports Venture Studio as distinguishing verticals within its platform.

International Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan announcing $75M Global SportsTech Venture Fund, Nov 14, 2022 [Da One Global Ventures]

This is the first VC fund organized by an Asian sportsperson and Indian celebrity. Mr Dhawan introduced his partners and the team at Da One Global Ventures during his keynote at the LP-GP Summit, part of Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW), the prestigious economic forum for world leaders to gather and address strategic macroeconomic and financial topics which will shape regional and global perspectives for the years to come.



Shikhar Dhawan, a highly reputed name in the cricket world today, established a seasoned team as the fund's General Partner (GP) leading the investment thesis across the Sports spectrum - from SportsTech to eSports, and Gaming to Web3. The fund will be global in nature, as will its sports personalities, representing multiple sports as Limited Partner (LP) Ambassadors. This unique network will allow unprecedented access to sports ecosystems of the world, mobilizing investment and accelerating growth.



Shikhar Dhawan comments: "I am elated to start new innings and embark on this journey through the world of venture capital. All of this is only possible with the support of my commercial partners, and the commitment of Da One Global Ventures to the fund, readying for this week's announcement and targeted deployment in Q1 2023-24.



DOGV will go beyond traditional investing models, providing domain knowledge and accessing the global sporting ecosystem. We aim to scale greater heights and set new benchmarks for Sports Technology Venture Capital. I have much gratitude toward sports and look forward to the contributions of this fund to the economic strength, and the growth of Sports.



This year has been spectacular for SportsTech, with investments to the tune of $12 billion already, more than the preceding three years combined, covering multiple segments, and illustrating the rapid growth in this dynamic industry. We are in active discussion with various stakeholders across the ecosystem, and developments will be announced in due course."



Shikhar Dhawan is a leading Indian cricketer. A left-handed opening batsman and occasional captain of the India national team, he captains Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League and plays for Delhi in first-class cricket. For his notable contributions to the Indian Men's National Cricket Team, Shikhar Dhawan was awarded the prestigious Arjuna Award by the President of India in 2021.



