Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, December 15, 2022
Thursday, 15 December 2022, 16:30 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Acin Ltd
JP Morgan, Citi, BNP Paribas, Barclays, and Lloyds Banking Group make new strategic investment in operational risk management firm Acin

LONDON, Dec 15, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Acin, the global operational risk control data network, today announced it has closed $24 million in Series B funding from a strategic consortium of industry-leading banks, comprised of JP Morgan, Citi, BNP Paribas, Barclays, and Lloyds Banking Group.

The funding round was also supported by existing investors Notion Capital, Talis Capital and Fitch Ventures, the equity investment arm of Fitch Group.

This funding will enable further strategic product development in partnership with investing banks and existing clients. Additionally, it will enable Acin to expand and accelerate into new areas across the financial services industry.

Acin's platform empowers financial institutions to digitise their operational and non-financial risk analysis, using ground breaking data analytic capabilities. Acin has established a network that calibrates data and facilitates the sharing of best practice between firms, underpinned by a standardised library of risks and controls. The results revolutionise the understanding and management of firms' operational and non-financial risk positions accelerating their journey to become safer and more efficient. Minimising operational risk capital is a shared industry ambition and Acin's solution is a key building block.

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/7475J_1-2022-12-14.pdf

This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


Topic: Investment
Source: Acin Ltd
Sectors: Daily Finance, Funds & Equities, Banking & Insurance, PE, VC & Alternatives, Startups, FinTech
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Ni Hsin Inks Strategic Collaboration with SIRIM  
Dec 15, 2022 18:00 HKT/SGT
HKTDC Export Index 4Q22: Hong Kong exports expected to grow 5% in 2023  
Dec 15, 2022 17:00 HKT/SGT
JP Morgan, Citi, BNP Paribas, Barclays, and Lloyds Banking Group make new strategic investment in operational risk management firm Acin  
Dec 15, 2022 16:30 HKT/SGT
MHIENG Awarded Pre-FEED Contract for Carbon Capture Plant at a Cement Production Facility in UK  
Thursday, December 15, 2022 3:54:00 PM
NEC demonstrates mission-critical Open RAN Integrations in O-RAN Global PlugFest Fall 2022  
Thursday, December 15, 2022 3:38:00 PM
ESG reporting: Hang Seng companies have transparency shortcomings  
Dec 15, 2022 15:37 HKT/SGT
Legend Capital Portfolio Company Bespin Global Completes USD100m Series D Financing  
Dec 15, 2022 12:30 HKT/SGT
Eisai and Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis Enter Into Comprehensive Research Collaboration Agreement Aiming to Create New Therapies for Neurodegenerative Diseases  
Thursday, December 15, 2022 11:20:00 AM
Fight Zone Opens Inaugural Performance Centre at Suntec City  
Dec 15, 2022 10:00 HKT/SGT
Data Shows 50% of New Trials Have Sites in Asia Pacific  
Dec 15, 2022 10:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
METAVSUMMIT
11  -  12   January
Dubai
Power Purchase Agreement (Online Course)
16   January
Virtual
IBEX INDIA
19  -  21   January
Mumbai, India
10th edition of IBEX INDIA
19  -  23   January
Mumbai, India
CX Leaders Strategy Forum PH
8   February
Manila, Philippines
Manufacturing IT Summit Indonesia 2022
15  -  16   February
Indonesia
CISO Malaysia
16   February
Kuala Lumpur , Malaysia
InnoRetail Asia Congress 2023
22  -  23   February
Singapore
Smart Digital Retail - The Philippine Edition
23   February
Manila, Philippines
Collections and Recovery Summit – India
23  -  24   February
Mumbai, India
Blockchain Life 2023
27  -  28   February
Dubai
Aviation Festival Asia 2023
28  February -  1   March
Singapore
inter airport South East Asia (IASEA)
1  -  3   March
Singapore
Digital Revolution Summit - Brunei
8  -  9   March
Brunei
Connected America 2023
28  -  29   March
Dallas, Texas
BuildTech Asia 2023
28  -  30   March
Singapore
analytica Vietnam
19  -  21   April
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
Dubai Fintech Summit
8  -  9   May
Dubai
Future Energy Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok
ITC Asia
30  May -  1   June
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       