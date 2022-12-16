

The 20th edition of the World Cloud & Data Center Show took place at the InterContinental, Riyadh, on November 28 – 29, 2022, and brought together elite IT leaders from Saudi Arabia and around the world to witness the newest advancements in cloud and data center technologies. Throughout the two days, the attendees were engaged in various activities such as high-level keynote sessions, insightful presentations, and panel discussions. Speakers discussed the latest trends in data centers, cloud computing, and IT infrastructure. Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Dec 15, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Spanning two days, the 20th edition of World Cloud & Data Center Show, focused on the Kingdom's ability to be powered by cloud technology clubbed with data centers. The conference saw a huge gathering of elite IT leaders, international IT pioneers, and tech enthusiasts in attendance. The attendees were also presented with insights on how cloud technology and data centers can help in building a digital economy and how they can be used to drive innovation and create new opportunities in the Kingdom. The event also provided unique opportunities for the attendees to network and foster collaborations. The event explored Saudi’s vision for a sustainable future. The segment “A Sustainable Saudi Vision” highlighted the Kingdom's innovative efforts to advance its mission. Topics under this segment enriched audience filled with IT decision makers with the gen-next solutions set to deploy. Initiatives like ‘Cognitive Cities', 'Green Cloud', and 'Leveraging Hyperscaler Capabilities', were all a part of the broader conceptualization of sustainability. After addressing the audience and outlining their initiatives for the Kingdom, Eng. Talal Al Bakr, CEO of SCCC Alibaba Cloud, Alanoud Alhudaib, Director of Cloud Advisory at SITE gave an intriguing tech talk and addressed one of the most frequently asked questions: "Is cloud for everyone?" A captivating fireside talk concentrating on AI, the edge, and 5G completed the segment. Panellists included Nizar Hussien, Presales & Product Management GM, SCCC Alibaba Cloud, and Khalid Almedbel, Digital transformation MD, MOH. The panel was moderated by Mohanad Aljabrain, Partnership & Channel Lead, SCCC Alibaba Cloud. A notable panel discussion themed "Green is the new black" evaluated the feasibility of building environmentally friendly data centers. The conversation provided insights into the deployment of energy-efficient data centers with lower carbon footprints given the exponential demand for more data, cloud services, and data center capacity. “It was my absolute pleasure to participate in the World Cloud & Data Center Show by Trescon. I gave a keynote speech on “Building a Sustainable Kingdom with Green Technology - Green Cloud”. Also, I had the pleasure of joining a panel discussion “Green is the New Black”; in which I enjoyed learning from experts across different industries on how they’re embedding sustainability practices to their data centers, what factors contributes to green data center and cloud computing, how to optimize data centers to save resources, and I shed light on sustainability metrics for technologies as well as how technology enables SDGs & ESGs. Thanks to the organizing team for their amazing efforts,” said Maryam Telmesani, Chair Board, CSO, Sustainability Consultant, UNGC Local Network Saudi Arabia, MBL, Moc The panel, titled "Data Centers at the Forefront of a Data-driven Nation," focused on the sudden increase in investments from local and international businesses to meet the data storage demands in the data center industry. It also discussed emerging technologies in data centers and how businesses can use them to harness the power of data. “The experience was quite exceptional! I was honored to participate as a speaker on Trescon’s World Cloud & Data Center Show as a speaker at one session and a moderator at another panel session. Happy to engage with leading experts and practitioners in academia, industry, and government Authorities,” Dr. Mohammed Alaqil, Director of MSc in Electrical Engineering, Assistant Professor in Electrical Engineering Department, College of Engineering, King Faisal University. “Advancing Cloud Revolution in Saudi Arabia” was one of the themes of the second day where an enlightening panel discussion titled “Cloud Augmented Digital Transformation” was discussed heavily. It addressed the key benefits of using the cloud as well as the flexibility that various models and services have to offer. The panel“Evolution of Data Management” provided actual use-cases on the expanding trend of cloud transformation and the movement of an increasing number of enterprises' significant IT workloads to the cloud. In the panel's conclusion, it emerged that cloud data mobility has evolved into a crucial aspect of cloud adoption. “It was a great opportunity to be part of an elite panel of academicians and leaders to discuss the cloud-augmented digital transformation opportunities, challenges, current best practices, and future trends. I was honoured to represent the Prince Sultan University & Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics Lab. Many thanks to Trescon, for organizing this fantastic event,” quoted Prof. Tanzila saba, Associate Chair, Information Systems Dept., Research Professor, AIDA Lab Leader, Prince Sultan University/CCIS College. The "Women in Tech" segment of the World Cloud & Data Center Show played a significant role in recognizing and honouring the women who have made important contributions to the advancement of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's digital future in the domains of AI, Cyber Security, Cloud Computing, Quantum Computing, and other new technologies. Women tech ambassadors who are inspiring a thousand other women and serving as role models for global diversity in tech were awarded at the World Cloud & Data Center Show. The event also featured a strong line-up of powerful women in the tech industry who are propelling HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman's ambitious vision and Saudi Vision 2030 forward. “Honored to receive the (Women in Tech) award as part of the World Cloud & Data Center Show. I’d like to thank Trescon for honoring the women tech ambassadors for their major contribution to the development of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's digital future,” said Amjad Alamri - Senior Specialist, Autonomous Construction Equipment & Robotics, Design & Construction, NEOM. “It was my absolute pleasure to participate in the World Cloud & Data Center Show, to speak about Cloud & Data Centers as Key Enablers to Building a Vibrant Digital Kingdom with the amazing Dr. Hussain AlJahdali, and Eng. Amjad Alamri. I enjoyed exchanging knowledge with various experts across different industries. I was honored to receive the Women in Technology Honorary Award among a number of astonishing ladies in the field,” expressed Dr. Duaa Abaoud - Digital Environment Director, Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing (MoMRAH). The Honorary Awards Session powered by SCCC Alibaba Cloud featured: Alia Bhanshal, AI & Data Analytics Expert & Assistant Professor, King Abdulaziz City for Science & Technology (KACST)

AI & Data Analytics Expert & Assistant Professor, King Abdulaziz City for Science & Technology (KACST) Amjad Alamri, Senior Specialist, Autonomous Construction Equipment & Robotics, Design and Construction (NEOM)

Senior Specialist, Autonomous Construction Equipment & Robotics, Design and Construction (NEOM) Maha E. M. Alqahtani , Director of Microdata, General Authority of Statistics (GASTAT)

, Director of Microdata, General Authority of Statistics (GASTAT) Basma Albuhairan , Managing Director, The Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution Saudi Arabia (C4IR KSA)

, Managing Director, The Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution Saudi Arabia (C4IR KSA) Maryam Telmesani, Chair Board CSO, Sustainability Consultant, UN Global Compact

Chair Board CSO, Sustainability Consultant, UN Global Compact Mariam Nouh , VP Future Economies Sector, Cyber Security Researcher & Consultant, King Abdulaziz City for Science & Technology (KACST)

, VP Future Economies Sector, Cyber Security Researcher & Consultant, King Abdulaziz City for Science & Technology (KACST) Danah Alsobayel , Cloud Computing Partnerships Director, Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC)

, Cloud Computing Partnerships Director, Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) Duaa Abaood , Digital Environment Director, Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing (MoMRAH)

, Digital Environment Director, Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing (MoMRAH) Amal Bin-Eissa , Artificial Intelligence Engineer, Senior Data Scientist Member of the Advisory Committee in the College of Computer and Information sciences, Princess Noura University

, Artificial Intelligence Engineer, Senior Data Scientist Member of the Advisory Committee in the College of Computer and Information sciences, Princess Noura University Emon Shakoor , Founder & CEO of Blossom Accelerator, Venture Partner at Oryx Fund

, Founder & CEO of Blossom Accelerator, Venture Partner at Oryx Fund Fatimah Aljulaih, Head of Cybersecurity, OXAGON

Head of Cybersecurity, OXAGON Mishaal Ashemimry, Special Advisor to the CEO of the Saudi Space Commission & International Astronautical Federation (IAF) Vice President for Diversity Initiative

Special Advisor to the CEO of the Saudi Space Commission & International Astronautical Federation (IAF) Vice President for Diversity Initiative Tanzila Saba, Associate Chair, Information Systems Dept., Research Professor, AIDA Lab Leader, Prince Sultan University/CCIS College The renowned speakers included: Fahad A. Alhamad, Chairman of the board, Saudi Cloud Computing Association

Chairman of the board, Saudi Cloud Computing Association Simon-Timmis, Director of City Technology, The Red Sea Development Company

Director of City Technology, The Red Sea Development Company Hani Al Thubaiti, CIO, King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST)

CIO, King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) Fabio Fontana , CEO ZeroPoint DC, Tonomous, Chief Growth Officer & Executive Director- Compute, Neom

, CEO ZeroPoint DC, Tonomous, Chief Growth Officer & Executive Director- Compute, Neom Fahad Bedaiwi , Executive Vice President, Head Facilities Management & Engineering Saudi National Bank

, Executive Vice President, Head Facilities Management & Engineering Saudi National Bank Mashari Almusad , Chief Infromation Officer, Saudi Olympic & Paralympic Committee

, Chief Infromation Officer, Saudi Olympic & Paralympic Committee Ali Alghamdi , Data Management Specialist, Saudi Aramco

, Data Management Specialist, Saudi Aramco Abdullah Biary , CISO, United Cooperative Insurance

, CISO, United Cooperative Insurance Mohammed Nasser Alshahrani , Statistician and Data Science Expert, Prince Sattam University

, Statistician and Data Science Expert, Prince Sattam University George Huang , Alibaba Cloud Intelligence, KSA General Manager, Alibaba Cloud

, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence, KSA General Manager, Alibaba Cloud Jammy Chen , Alibaba Cloud Intelligence, Head of Alibaba Cloud International Delivery, Alibaba Cloud

, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence, Head of Alibaba Cloud International Delivery, Alibaba Cloud Khalid Almedbel , MOH, Digital transformation, MD, SCCC Alibaba Cloud

, MOH, Digital transformation, MD, SCCC Alibaba Cloud Ahmed Alreshoodi , Service Delivery General Manager, SCCC Alibaba Cloud

, Service Delivery General Manager, SCCC Alibaba Cloud Ali Aldubaikhi , Sales Manager, SCCC Alibaba Cloud

, Sales Manager, SCCC Alibaba Cloud Mohammed Alotaiby , Chief of Operation, SCCC Alibaba Cloud

, Chief of Operation, SCCC Alibaba Cloud Nizar Hussein , Presales & Product Management GM, SCCC Alibaba Cloud

, Presales & Product Management GM, SCCC Alibaba Cloud Bruce Ma , Chief Strategy & Business Planning Officer, SCCC Alibaba Cloud

, Chief Strategy & Business Planning Officer, SCCC Alibaba Cloud Mohanad Aljabrain , Partnership & Channel Lead, SCCC Alibaba Cloud

, Partnership & Channel Lead, SCCC Alibaba Cloud Moaz al-Sibaai , Digital Advisory and strategic programs GM, SCCC Alibaba Cloud

, Digital Advisory and strategic programs GM, SCCC Alibaba Cloud Abdulaziz n. Alkhlaif , Deputy Chief Executive Officer,Taib Saudi Company

, Deputy Chief Executive Officer,Taib Saudi Company Mohammed Alaqil , Director of MSc in Electrical Engineering, Assistant Professor in Electrical Engineering Department, College of Engineering, King Faisal University

, Director of MSc in Electrical Engineering, Assistant Professor in Electrical Engineering Department, College of Engineering, King Faisal University Saqib Mahmood , Executive Director - Digital Transformation & Innovation, National Water Company (NWC)

, Executive Director - Digital Transformation & Innovation, National Water Company (NWC) Mahmoud Rabie , Multicloud Solutions Expert, Ajlan & Bros Holding Co

, Multicloud Solutions Expert, Ajlan & Bros Holding Co Abdulbary Atassi, Chief Information Technology Officer, Zamil Industrial “We’re happy to learn that the event was a huge success and was praised by industry leaders and the participants for the knowledge and insights it provided. The event provided a platform to discuss the potential of emerging technologies and also allowed the attendees to gain insights from experts from the region on the potential of these technologies, and how the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia can leverage them for its transformation into a Digital Society,” quoted Mithun Shetty, CEO, Trescon. The 20th global edition of the World Cloud & Data Center Show was supported and sponsored by: Presenting Sponsor: SCC Alibaba Cloud

Headline Sponsor: Saudi Information Technology Company (SITE)

Silver Sponsor: Super Micro

Bronze Sponsors: 1Day Cloud | Systems

Supported By: Cloud Computing Association | ITEE | AIDA | Prince Sultan University

Sustainability Partner: Network Saudi Arabia

Digital Partner: Eye of Riyadh About World Cloud & Data Center Show World Cloud and Data Center Show is a thought-leadership-driven, business-focused, global series of events that takes place in strategic locations across the world. The Saudi edition is gathering pre-qualified CIOs, CEOs, CTOs, Heads of Research, Industry Practitioners, IT Decision Makers and Experts in Cloud Computing among others from cross-industry verticals.



The show features exciting keynotes, government and enterprise use-case presentations, product showcase, panel discussions and tech talks to discuss latest challenges and explore latest applications of cloud-based solutions. About Trescon Trescon is a global business events and consulting firm that provides a wide range of business services to a diversified client base. With a deep understanding of the realities and requirements of the growth markets we operate in – we strive to deliver innovative and high-quality business platforms for our clients. For further details about the announcement, please contact: Nupur Aswani

Head – Media, PR and Corporate Communications, Trescon

+91 9555915156 | media@tresconglobal.com





Topic: Press release summary

Source: trescon

Sectors: Trade Shows, Cloud & Enterprise

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

