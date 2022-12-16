Friday, 16 December 2022, 12:15 HKT/SGT Share: Guangxi University of Foreign Language signs Memorandum of Understanding with Hang Seng University of Hong Kong Nurtures multilingual talents with international perspective

Empowers development of Greater Bay Area

Deepens and expands opportunities in ASEAN region and Belt and Road Initiative

HONG KONG, Dec 16, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Guangxi University of Foreign Languages ("GUFL") and The Hang Seng University of Hong Kong ("HSUHK") signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") on 30 November 2022. The MoU promotes a deeper cooperation between the two universities by integrating resources, academic strengths, research and other specialized academic fields. It also enhances the cultivation of top-notch multilingual talents with international perspectives that are needed to support the Greater Bay Area's future development. Additionally, it encourages graduates from the two universities to explore the tremendous market opportunities available within the ASEAN economies that are being fueled by the Belt and Road Initiative.

Front row from left, Professor Gibert Fong (2nd), Professor Bradley R. Barnes (3rd), Ms. Wei Qian (4th), and Mr. Chow Ka Wo, Alex as well as other representatives took a group photo after the signing ceremony.

Representatives who attended the online signing ceremony include Professor Gibert Fong, Dean from School of Translation & Foreign Languages of HSUHK, Professor Bradley R. Barnes, Dean from Business of School of HSUHK, Ms. Wei Qian, Executive Director, the chairlady of the Board and the chief executive officer of InnoEd Group Limited, Chairman and CEO, and Mr. Chow Ka Wo, Alex, Chief financial officer of InnoEd Group Limited.



The MoU creates a unique collaborative arrangement that establishes exchange services between the two universities and enriches students learning experience. The student exchange program enables eligible students to enroll at the other's university in order to widen their academic exposure and enhance their international experience. Additionally, a faculty exchange program is being established to promote academic interaction and cooperation, as well as create a strong foundation to develop joint training programs, joint research programs, and share teaching curriculum. The two universities will promote academic cooperation and educational programs development by regular exchanges, mutual visits, academic interaction and cooperation between faculty and students. Futhermore, the universities will actively explore opportunities to cooperate in joint research projects, international conferences, seminars and other academic exchange activities to enhance their academic reputations, strengthen their education programs in related industries and promote mutual progress in teaching, research and other academic aspects.



Expanding higher education's prospects through cooperation, cultivating talents with international perspectives



GUFL's management stated that GUFL aims to cultivate talents with multiple language skills, practical business knowledge and international perspectives. GUFL is ideally positioned in Guangxi, a frontier and important window for exchanges and cooperation between China and the ASEAN countries. The university is using its geographical advantage to develop the necessary talent to support the development of the ASEAN region and Belt and Road Initiative.



In contrast, HSUHK is based in Hong Kong, a renowned international city that plays an important role in the development of the Greater Bay Area. The university implements a unique "Liberal + Professional" education model that prioritizes teaching quality and students' all-round development to foster students realizing their full potential.



Through the universities' exchange programs and cooperation, the Management believes that it will not only help expand cooperation between other universities in Mainland China and Hong Kong to develop similar academic exchange programs, joint research and other collaborations, but also promote students from the two places to gain a broader international perspective and contribute to the country's future development. The GUFL program will bolster students' knowledge of non-language majors while also developing their foreign language skills. This program embraces the school's educational philosophy of placing equal emphasis on language learning and professional education, while also enabling students to broaden their international perspective through attending HSUHK. Additionally, the cooperation provides an opportunity for HSUHK students to develop a second language, and learn about Southeast Asian culture. Essentially, the exchange program cultivates outstanding talents who can contribute to the deepening ASEAN economic cooperation and development. With unique teaching backgrounds and geographical advantages, the cooperation is expected to develop talents with international vision and promote the diversification and internationalization of the higher education industry in both Mainland China and Hong Kong.



Pursing national policies to advance the Greater Bay Area development



The Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party and the State Council issued its "Outline Development Plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area", which calls for building an education and talent highland in the Greater Bay Area. The outline includes cooperation among schools and universities, encouraging joint development of advantageous disciplines, laboratories and research centers, supporting the construction of an international education demonstration zone in the Greater Bay area, encouraging Hong Kong and Macao youths to study in Mainland China schools, promoting cooperation in various aspects of vocational education in Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao, expanding cooperation between the Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macao universities, and supporting exchanges and cooperation among various vocational education training bases.



"This cooperation closely follows the Greater Bay Area development plan and is in line with the Greater Bay Area's talent cultivation policy. Both institutions will further explore innovative ways to strengthen students' academic progress through exchange programs and interactions between teachers and students, so as to empower the future development of the Greater Bay Area." The Management continued.



Providing Hong Kong's needed multilingual talent, deepening and expanding the market opportunities in ASEAN region and the Belt and Road Initiative



As the international city of the Greater Bay Area, Hong Kong has many permanent residents from ASEAN countries. The open economic system and position as an international financial, trade and shipping centre creates strong demand for multilingual talents. GUFL, as the only private undergraduate university of foreign languages in Guangxi, specializes in providing top quality language programs focusing on Southeast Asian languages. The university embraces the mission of "Established in Guangxi, Oriented towards China, Radiate to Southeast Asia" to meet the many evolving demands driven by local and regional socio-economic developments. The exchange programs and cooperation will not only help meet Hong Kong's demand for multilingual talents, but will also provide Hong Kong students with the opportunity to experience Guangxi and learn about Southeast Asia's diverse culture. This knowledge will be invaluable to developing career opportunities in the Asia Pacific region.



The GUFL Management commented, "Signing the MoU with HSUHK opens up new prospects for the university and our students. The cooperation will enable us to cultivate more multilingual talents with an international perspective. Simultaneously, it enhances the relationship between two top universities, and further strengthens the communication between the Mainland China and Hong Kong in the field of higher education."



Looking forward, Management expects to develop stronger professional and applied Southeast Asian language programs and cultivate more talents with a balanced emphasis on strengthening language skills and professional education, thereby promoting the integrated development of Guangxi and the ASEAN regions for building a strong highly educated society.



About Guangxi University of Foreign Languages



Guangxi University of Foreign Languages ("GUFL") is affiliated to the InnoEd Group Limited, who is the largest private foreign language higher education institution in China. GUFL is the largest private undergraduate education institution in Guangxi in terms of undergraduate enrolment in the 2020/2021 academic year, according to Frost & Sullivan. GUFL primarily offers bachelor's degree programmes and junior college diploma programmes. The curricula is designed with a distinct emphasis on the integration of language learning with professional education. It specializes in the education of Southeast Asian languages, including Thai, Vietnamese, Cambodian, Lao and Indonesian. Meanwhile, it offers 56 majors across six main academic disciplines, including literature, economics, management, education, arts and engineering.



The two campuses of GUFL are situated in Nanning, Guangxi, the permanent site of the China-ASEAN Expo, and Fusui, Guangxi, National Nanning - ASEAN Economic Development Zone, being strategic locations in the development of free trade and economic cooperation between China and the ASEAN. GUFL has adopted the service-oriented positioning of "Established in Guangxi, Oriented towards the entire China, Radiate to the Southeast Asia" and has a mission to cultivate talent with niche language skills, practical knowledge and an international perspective to meet the evolving demands driven by local and regional socio-economic developments.







Topic: Press release summary Sectors: Education

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

