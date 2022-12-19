Monday, 19 December 2022, 14:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Society Pass Society Pass (Nasdaq: SOPA) Announces 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 20 December 2022

SINGAPORE, Dec 19, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Society Pass Incorporated ("SoPa" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: SOPA), Southeast Asia's (SEA) next generation, data-driven, loyalty, fintech and e-commerce ecosystem, today announces that it will hold its 2021 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of shareholders at 9:00 A.M. US Eastern time, or at 10:00 P.M. Singapore time, on Tuesday, 20 December 2022 to be held virtually here from Society Pass' headquarters at Grace Global Raffles, #14-01, 137 Market Street, Singapore 048943. The Company's Schedule 14A was filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on 01 December 2022.



The Company's annual report can be downloaded at here ( https://thesocietypass.com/index.php/investor-relations/ ). The Company's Form 10-K, including its audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, has been filed with the SEC and can be accessed on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.



Shareholders will vote on proposals for the election of board members, the amendment to the Company's equity incentive plan and the ratification of the selection for the independent registered public accounting firm for approval at the AGM. The AGM will also serve as a forum for management to discuss Company affairs with shareholders.



The Board of Directors of the Company has fixed the close of business on 21 October 2022 as the record date (the "Record Date") for determining the shareholders entitled to attend the AGM or any adjournment or postponement thereof.



Holders of record of the Company's common and preferred shares at the close of business on the Record Date are entitled to attend the AGM and any adjournment or postponement thereof virtually. Holders of record of the Company's common and preferred shares planning to attend the AGM in person are required to indicate their interest to attend the AGM by following the procedures indicated in the Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders.



About Society Pass Inc.



Founded in 2018 as a next generation, data-driven, loyalty, fintech and e-commerce ecosystem in the fast-growing markets of Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand, which account for more than 80% of the SEA population, and with offices located in Angeles, Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Jakarta, Manila, and Singapore, Society Pass Incorporated (Nasdaq: SOPA) is an acquisition-focused holding company operating 6 interconnected verticals (loyalty, digital media, travel, telecoms, lifestyle, and F&B), which seamlessly connects millions of registered consumers and hundreds of thousands of registered merchants/brands across multiple product and service categories throughout SEA.



Society Pass completed an initial public offering and began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker SOPA in November 2021. SOPA shares were added to the Russell 2000 index in December 2021.



SoPa acquires fast growing e-commerce companies and expands its user base across a robust product and service ecosystem. SoPa integrates these complementary businesses through its signature Society Pass fintech platform and circulation of its universal loyalty points or Society Points, which has entered beta testing and is expected to launch broadly at the beginning of 2023. Society Pass loyalty program members earn and redeem Society Points and receive personalised promotions based on SoPa's data capabilities and understanding of consumer shopping behaviour. SoPa has amassed more than 3.3 million registered consumers and over 205,000 registered merchants and brands. It has invested 2+ years building proprietary IT architecture to effectively scale and support its consumers, merchants, and acquisitions.



Society Pass leverages technology to tailor a more personalised experience for customers in the purchase journey and to transform the entire retail value chain in SEA. SoPa operates Thoughtful Media Group, a Thailand-based, a social commerce-focused, premium digital advertising network; NusaTrip, a leading Indonesia-based Online Travel Agency; Gorilla Networks, a Singapore-based, web3-enabled mobile blockchain network operator; Leflair.com, Vietnam's leading lifestyle e-commerce platform; Pushkart.ph, a popular grocery delivery company in Philippines; Handycart.vn, a premier online restaurant delivery service based in Vietnam; and Mangan.ph, a leading local restaurant delivery service in Philippines.



Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements



This press release may include "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company's management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and prospectus relating to the Company's initial public offering filed with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.



