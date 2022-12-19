Monday, 19 December 2022, 15:26 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: CITIC Telecom CPC CITIC Telecom CPC Clinches Two Innovation Awards at Asia Communication Awards 2022 Game-changing technologies "AI Visual Security" & "Cognitive Object Recognition Technology" transform the business future

HONG KONG, Dec 19, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited (CITIC Telecom CPC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited ("CITIC Telecom", SEHK: 1883) is honored to announce that it has received two major awards at the inaugural Asia Communication Awards 2022. The two awards, "AI Visual Security" for Cyber Security Award and "Cognitive Object Recognition Technology" for AI Innovation Award, recognize CITIC Telecom CPC's innovative achievements in fusing advanced technologies nurtured for years and leading the industry with game-changing innovations.



Mr. Taylor Lam, Chief Strategy Officer of CITIC Telecom CPC said, "It's truly an honor for CITIC Telecom CPC to receive Cyber Security Award and AI Innovation Award at Asia Communication Awards 2022. As cybersecurity threats are constantly evolving, it is important to be innovative and excellent in tackling ever-changing security challenges. These awards recognize the continuous contribution of our innovation team to excel at the vanguard of providing superior security and innovative solutions to enterprises by leveraging our abundant resources and experiences. They also demonstrate our commitment to embed innovation into our people and corporate culture."



"Seeing is Believing". AI Visual Security Achieves Cybersecurity Transformation



CITIC Telecom CPC's breakthrough AI Visual Security Solution has won the Cyber Security Award at Asia Communication Awards 2022. Integrating advanced and disruptive technologies, AI Visual Security Solution has transformed the current "Seeing is believing" security model with its innovative "Quick to Catch" trace. Powered by AI and Computer Vision technologies, AI Visual Security is able to SEEING potential threats, QUICKLY identify malware variants and CATCH the malware family in FAST ways, safeguarding enterprises from sophisticated malware attacks for now and the future. It embraces patented AI algorithm, decades of IT operations experience and in-depth industry expertise to reinvent industry's "Visual Capability" with outstanding performance.



AI-enabled Cognitive Object Recognition ("COR") Technology Reinvents Different Industries



CITIC Telecom CPC received AI Innovation Award for its AI-enabled Cognitive Object Recognition (COR) solutions, which run its breakthrough algorithm and technique to improve object mapping. COR technology makes a breakthrough in Smart Industry Applications, reinventing multiple enterprise sectors such as Smart Hospital and Smart Warehouse with new real-world business values. Backed by an innovative Machine Learning model using AI, Big Data analytics and Deep Learning methods to identify, locate and count objects in 93 milliseconds with 99% accuracy, COR enables Smart Hospital transformation by validating physical appearance, flagging possible deformations and function defects, which greatly enhances efficiency and reduces human errors.



In the area of Smart Warehouse, COR revolutionizes warehouse operations by allowing enterprises to conveniently use mobile phones to scan equipment barcodes, facilitating Customer End Equipment Management (CEEM), and tracking equipment location, repair status, inventory transfers, shortening delays and increasing accuracy for field engineers to locate maintenance parts such as replacements and upgrades. The Intelligent Warehouse Platform uses AI to visually recognize equipment and compute technical specifications, assisting engineers to select the correct and best component for equipment maintenance. The overall operational efficiency is enhanced by saving nearly 90% time in equipment check-in/check-out, warehouse management and optimizing CAPEX savings.



"As a global-local DICT service provider, we have always strived to develop customer-focused innovative technologies and solutions to make the greatest difference to the market. With our motto "Innovation Never Stops", we look forward to empowering enterprises through combining emerging technologies, innovation and leadership to accelerate digital transformation and create a sustainable future." Mr. Lam added.



About Asia Communication Awards

Launched in 2011, the Asia Communication Awards (ACA) recognizes the region's leading communication service providers and telecom operators as well as OEMs, suppliers, and other service providers based within the region or offering products and solutions specifically targeting the region.



