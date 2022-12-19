Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, December 19, 2022
Monday, 19 December 2022, 18:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Samaiden Group Bhd
Samaiden Group Signs Agreement to Explore Cambodia Venture
Group partners Management Venture Asia (Cambodia) Ltd. for clean energy-related opportunities

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Dec 19, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Samaiden Group Berhad (Bursa: SAMAIDEN, 0223), a clean energy solution specialist principally involved in engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning (EPCC) of solar photovoltaic (PV) systems and power, is pleased to announce that the Group's wholly-owned subsidiary, Samaiden Sdn Bhd, has signed a partnership agreement with Management Venture Asia (Cambodia) Ltd. (MVA) today, to explore the clean energy-related business opportunities in Cambodia.

Group Managing Director of Samaiden, Ir. Chow Pui Hee

Director of MVA, H.E. Salah Essa

MVA, a business consultancy and clean energy project developer based in Phnom Penh, Cambodia is primarily engaged in facilitating business ventures and taking products to market and market research throughout Asia. The company has successfully completed the development of 20MW ground mounted solar project in Bavet, in which the project was awarded power purchase agreement by the Electricite du Cambodge in August 2019.

Group Managing Director of Samaiden, Ir. Chow Pui Hee said, "We're looking forward to the collaboration with MVA given their strong presence in Cambodia. Expanding in Southeast Asia is part of our 5-years plan given the region's growing population and its geographical advantages."

"We firmly believe the partnership with MVA will ensure our expansion plans in Cambodia are focused. We are honoured to have MVA as our business partner in the development of clean energy in the country given its vast experiences and network in clean energy infrastructure.

The Director of MVA, H.E. Salah Essa quotes, "We are looking forward to this collaboration with Samaiden in the renewable and sustainable energy businesses in Cambodia and hope to draw on their industry experience and skills to make this venture successful for nation growth and aligning with country goal towards Net Zero Carbon policy 2050."

Samaiden Group Berhad: 0223 [BURSA: SAMAIDEN], https://samaiden.com.my/


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Samaiden Group Bhd
Sectors: Daily Finance, Daily News, Alternative Energy, Engineering, Local Biz
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved.

